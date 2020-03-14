Clint Black

Clint Black is rescheduling a show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

 Tom Gilbert

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino updated its online site to reflect postpones of upcoming shows at The Joint by Easton Corbin and Clint Black.

Corbin was scheduled to perform Thursday, March 19 and Clint Black was scheduled to perform Friday, March 27. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Said the site: "We will have more information regarding future dates for these shows posted very soon."

The Tulsa World previously reported that a "Hee Haw Remembered" show scheduled Sunday, March 15 at The Joint was being rescheduled.

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389