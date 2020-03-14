The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino updated its online site to reflect postpones of upcoming shows at The Joint by Easton Corbin and Clint Black.
Corbin was scheduled to perform Thursday, March 19 and Clint Black was scheduled to perform Friday, March 27. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. Said the site: "We will have more information regarding future dates for these shows posted very soon."
The Tulsa World previously reported that a "Hee Haw Remembered" show scheduled Sunday, March 15 at The Joint was being rescheduled.