A longtime favorite at The Joint, Easton Corbin is making a March 19 return to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $19.50, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Corbin's body of work includes two No. 1 singles, six top-10 singles and awards/nominations that have landed him on some of the biggest stages, including Carrie Underwood’s 2016 “The Storyteller Tour.”
The Florida native’s hits include “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “Lovin’ You is Fun,” "All Over the Road" and “Baby Be My Love Song.” His current single, “A Girl Like You,” is from his upcoming album. It hit Billboard’s top 10 and continues to climb.
For more information, go to www.eastoncorbin.com.