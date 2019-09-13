A publicist for Eddie Money said the rock star has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer. He was 70.
Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family saying Money died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles.
Eddie Mahoney, as he was first known, went into the family business when he became a New York City policeman. His grandfather was a cop. His dad was a cop. A brother was a cop.
“I think I would have been a good cop,” he said during a 2017 interview. “What I liked about being a policeman is you’re helping people. If someone gets their purse stolen, you try to get it back.”
Mahoney — he later changed his name to Eddie Money — could have written tickets for years. Instead, he gave us “Two Tickets to Paradise.”
The rocker, best known for a stream of radio gold in the 1970s and 1980s, announced in August that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. His wife said the cancer had spread to his stomach and liver.
Money remained active on the touring circuit until recent health issues proved to be an obstacle. He canceled 2019 summer dates because he came down with pneumonia following heart valve surgery.
Two years ago, he took part in a phone interview with the Tulsa World in advance of a concert at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Money talked about his police background and how, deep down, he wanted to be a singer in a rock band. After two years with a badge, he went on a vacation to California and never returned. He became a rock star and experienced all the highs and lows that came with it. When his career was at its peak, he said he was making $1,000 a minute.
Starting with “Baby Hold On” in 1978 and ending with “Fall in Love Again” in 1992, Money charted 23 Billboard Top 100 singles, including 11 in the top 25. His biggest-charting hit was “Take Me Home Tonight,” a song featuring Ronnie Spector that earned him a Grammy nomination and reinvigorated his career.
Money was responsible for four platinum albums. One of them was 1982’s “No Control,” which featured the hits “Shakin’” and “Think I’m in Love.” Most of the 2017 interview focused on “No Control” and how perhaps his best work came when he was in a dark place. He said the album was created after suffering one of his two drug overdoses. He said he OD’d on the same opiate (fentanyl) that killed Prince.
“I did it in ’81 and I went out like a light, and it killed the sciatic nerve in my left leg,” Money said. “I blew out my kidneys. I couldn’t really walk for 10 months.”
Money, who required a walker at the time he was writing songs for the album, wasn’t just dealing with physical issues. He was coping with the loss of friends and relatives who had died. The track “My Friends, My Friends” was about people he had lost, whether by way of drugs or car wrecks or Vietnam. It’s a heartbreaker about friends you miss and will never see again. He said he has performed it at funerals.
There’s a song on the album titled “Passing By the Graveyard (Song for John B).” John B is John Belushi. Money said he wrote the song for him.
“I wasn’t friends with Belushi until ‘Saturday Night Live,’ but we got to know each other,” said Money, a musical guest on season three of SNL. “There’s a lot of time on the set when you are hanging out doing nothing for three or four hours. We spent five or six days together and took each other’s phone number.”
Belushi was 33 when he suffered a drug-related death in 1982.
“I turned John on to where he died, the Chateau Marmont,” Money said. “He said, ‘Eddie, where should I stay in LA?’ I said, ‘I stay at the Chateau Marmont. They’ve got great bungalows there.’”
Money struggled with drug issues of his own, but he said he never put a needle in his arm.
“That needle scared the crap out of me,” he said. “When I got my polio shot when I was a kid, about 11 people had to hold me down.”
Money bared his family life to TV viewers in the AXS reality series “Real Money,” which premiered in 2018. He performed alongside daughter Jesse during his last show in Tulsa.
A supporter of law enforcement and military, Money said people he knew from his police academy days and friends of his father died in 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. He attended some of the funerals. His tribute-to-the-military song “One More Soldier Coming Home” was a constant on set lists.
“There are only 2 percent of mankind that can kill and not think twice about it,” Money said. “And those are the people that they want in the Navy SEALs. They want people who can kill for their country and still go to bed at night. I flushed a mouse down the toilet last week and it still breaks my heart.”
Money’s family released a statement after his death. An excerpt: “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”
