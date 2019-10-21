Cain's Ballroom (copy)

Eric Johnson is coming to Cain's Ballroom while on his 2020 North American tour. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Eric Johnson's 45-date North American Tour (Classics: Present and Past) is coming to Tulsa.

Johnson will perform Feb. 18 at Cain's Ballroom. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com

All tickets are reserved: $30, plus fees, in advance and $33, plus fees, the day of the show.

A news release announcing the tour said Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed repertoire that spans genres including rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country.

"It really boils down to the music and the song at the end of the day,” Johnson said in the release. “If it doesn’t have that, it gets boring for me. The most important thing for me is to grow musically and make a more expansive and meaningful artistic statement with every new project.”

Jimmie Tramel 918-581-8389

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JimmieTramel

Tags

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389