Eric Johnson's 45-date North American Tour (Classics: Present and Past) is coming to Tulsa.
Johnson will perform Feb. 18 at Cain's Ballroom. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at the Cain's Ballroom box office or online at www.cainsballroom.com
All tickets are reserved: $30, plus fees, in advance and $33, plus fees, the day of the show.
A news release announcing the tour said Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades. Along the way, his creations have encompassed repertoire that spans genres including rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new-age, classical and even country.
"It really boils down to the music and the song at the end of the day,” Johnson said in the release. “If it doesn’t have that, it gets boring for me. The most important thing for me is to grow musically and make a more expansive and meaningful artistic statement with every new project.”