Les Taylor, J.P. Pennington and Sonny LeMaire from Exile perform at the CMA Music Festival. Exile is coming to Track 5 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Al Wagner/Invision/AP

Track 5, the new country dance hall at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, announced that acts who will perform free shows in March.

The country group Exile will perform 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5. Cross Rags & Young will perform 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

In 1978, Exile skyrocketed to worldwide fame with the chart-topping single “Kiss You All Over.” By the 1980s, Exile began to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts, Exile was responsible for 10 No. 1 singles, including “Give Me One More Chance” and “Woke Up In Love.”

Cross Rags & Young is where red dirt meets Texas country flavor. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based group is made up of Grady Cross and Randy Ragsdale (formerly part of the award-winning band Cross Canadian Ragweed) as well as singer-songwriter Jason Young. They joined forces to create a unique spin on the Texas country sound, incorporating the familiar sound of red dirt that their fans have grown to love.

Track 5. offers live entertainment weekly Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit https://www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.

