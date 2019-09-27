Indie pop sensation Fitz and The Tantrums will bring the smash hit “HandClap” and other songs to Tulsa when an “All The Feels” winter 2020 headline tour arrives Feb. 8 at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $29.50, can be purchased in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Fitz and The Tantrums is a multiplatinum group that has quickly grown from independent upstart to bonafide hit-maker. The Los Angeles-based band had been known for its platinum-selling, No. 1 alternative radio hits “The Walker” and “Out of My League” before the release of “HandClap.” The global smash has logged more than 400 million worldwide streams while enjoying Top 5 chart success at multiformat radio outlets nationwide.
The band has brought the infectious energy of its live shows to the small screen with nationally televised performances of “HandClap” on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars,” “Good Morning America” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; NBC’s “TODAY,” “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “America’s Got Talent” and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; and the syndicated “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” among others.
In September, Fitz and The Tantrums released a new album, “All the Feels,” and it features songs like “123456,” “All the Feels,” “I Need Help,” “I Just Want to Shine” and “Don’t Ever Let Em.” “123456” has been featured in high-profile spots on MLB Network and was highlighted in the recent Netflix film “Otherhood.” The current single “I Just Want to Shine” is climbing at alternative radio and was featured in Walmart’s official back-to-school campaign.
For more information on Fitz and The Tantrums, visit www.FitzandTheTantrums.com.