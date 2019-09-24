Folk Salad Radio Show is celebrating a 20th anniversary with a potluck meal followed by a concert featuring Grammy-nominated singer songwriter John Fullbright and other Tulsa musicians Saturday Oct. 19 at the Stone Church, 4225 W. 5th St.
Scott Aycock, the public radio show’s co-creator, announced show details. In addition to the concert, the evening will include a cash bar, silent auction and raffle. A portion of the proceeds will benefit a number of nonprofit community organizations.
For two decades, Folk Salad has shared an eclectic mix of folk, singer-songwriter, Americana, bluegrass, blues and Red Dirt music with a devoted audience, frequently highlighting Oklahoma artists alongside nationally known musicians.
The one-hour public radio show, created by Aycock and Richard Higgs, is broadcast 7 p.m. Sundays on Public Radio Tulsa (89.5 FM/KWGS). Over the years, Folk Salad has featured interviews with artists like Levon Helm, Darrell Scott, Wanda Jackson and Billy Joe Shaver, along with occasional in-studio performances.
“We’re very excited to be celebrating twenty years of Folk Salad,” Aycock said in a news release. “Richard and I have really enjoyed sharing the music we love with our audience over the years, and we’re looking forward to this opportunity to enjoy the festivities with our listeners.”
“It’s been a great run,” added Higgs. “We’re looking forward to another twenty!”
General admission tickets ($35) are available at eventbrite.com. For VIP tables (8 seats, VIP benefits for $500), contact scottaypoet@gmail.com. A limited number of $10 tickets are available to local musicians. Contact the previously listed email address.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/houseconcertsunlimited