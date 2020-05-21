For King and Country, a Christian pop duo from Australia, is postponing tour dates until the fall, which means a scheduled June 5 performance at Mabee Center will be rescheduled at a later date.
For King and Country released a message in conjunction with the announcement.
"(We're) hoping this message finds you safe and well during this unique time in human history," said an excerpt from the message.
"Wanted to give you some updates, as best we can with the information we have. We’re working our hardest to comply with the government and medical communities to ensure that the moment we see you in concert again is safe and all clear."