For King & Country, an Australian Christian pop duo, has rescheduled upcoming tour dates, including a tour stop at the Mabee Center. The new date is June 5.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored and ticket-holders are encouraged to check their email for important updates. Refunds are available as well within the next six days.
Joel and Luke Smallbone of the group shared this statement on Instagram: “What a week it’s been ... I know for all of us there have been massive adjustments made, but we hope you’re finding time with those you love and staying safe. For those of you in the States that were joining us in April/May, we have been working hard to reschedule these dates with you in hopes that things settle down very soon. ... More thrilled than ever at the chance in the future to be back together with you in person.”