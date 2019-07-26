Grammy-winning country music artist Jody Miller is headlining a fourth annual Jody Miller Day show Saturday, July 27, in her hometown of Blanchard.
The 7 p.m. concert will feature Miller performing with her family band, Three Generations. It will take place at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 3308 E. Veterans Memorial Highway in Blanchard. Tickets are $10 at the door.
The event celebrates former Gov. Mary Fallin’s 2016 declaration of Jody Miller Day across the state of Oklahoma. Miller, who is in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, is responsible for more than two dozen chart singles.
Two of Miller’s albums (“Queen of the House” and “Home of the Brave”) have been reissued digitally by Capitol/UMe with two bonus tracks. The bonus tracks are the R&B-infused, old-school rocker “Flippety Flop Fly” and the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” recorded at Capitol Studios in Hollywood with the famed musicians of The Wrecking Crew.
The single “Queen of the House” earned Miller a Grammy for best female country vocal performance in 1966.