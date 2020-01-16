Misty Rowe will be a celebrity guest at the 2020 Pryor Creek Comic Convention. Though best known for a 19-year run on the country variety series “Hee Haw,” Rowe has trekked into the sci-fi realm. She played a four-armed alien in a 1970s TV series, “Quark.”
Rowe’s character was a galactic telephone operator, so four arms came in handy. Two of the arms were Rowe’s. The other two?
“This poor girl had to get on her knees behind me, and they gave us the same manicure and they actually hired someone who had hands like mine,” Rowe said.
“I could feel her head in my back, and she was on her knees and I would be moving my arms and she would be moving hers. It wasn’t quite the science-fiction effects that they have today.”
Rowe, whose filmography goes far beyond Kornfield County, shared stories about career encounters in advance of the fourth annual Pryor Creek Comic Convention, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at a new location, the Mayes County Event Center on the fairgrounds east of Pryor. Have you heard about the time she sort of ran away with a famous Marilyn Monroe dress?
• Rowe played Monroe in a 1976 movie, “Goodnight, Norma Jean.” Her arrival in London for the opening generated a wave of publicity. During a photo shoot, she took off her heels, borrowed a kid’s skateboard and went for a roll. In print the next day: “The new Marilyn Monroe skateboards into London.”
• There’s an Elton John chapter of this story. Elton co-wrote “Candle in the Wind” about Monroe. Elton and Rowe were on the guest list at an event in London. Elton’s butler approached the “new” Marilyn at the event and said the music superstar wanted to meet her.
“I got up and I was very, very shy, not knowing that Elton John was very, very shy,” Rowe said. “There was a rose in the vase at the table, so I picked it up and I took it with me and they took me over to meet Elton and I handed him the rose. And he took it, and flashbulbs went off.”
• The dress story: Elton invited Rowe to see “A Chorus Line” the next day with his parents. He said he would send a car at a specific time. Modeling at Madame Tussauds, Rowe was wearing Monroe’s dress from “The Seven Year Itch” when she realized the car was due to arrive. She hustled outside wearing the dress because she didn’t want to miss her ride.
At dinner, Elton’s butler asked if Rowe was wearing “the” dress. A waiter was summoned to bring a huge lobster bib so Rowe wouldn’t get any stains on the dress.
At the end of the evening, Rowe was driven back to her hotel, where two security guards from Lloyds of London were waiting for her to arrive.
“They said, ‘Miss Rowe, you left with Marilyn’s dress. We want it back.’ They were very firm, and they followed me to my hotel room. They stood out in the hallway while I disrobed and then I gave them the dress through the door and I was in a robe and they said ‘thank you’ and they took it away. Do you know it sold at an auction for over $5 million?”
• Rowe said she started on “Hee Haw” the same day as longtime friend Marianne Gordon and Tulsa’s Gailard Sartain. She said she attended the opening of 1978’s “The Buddy Holly Story” with two Tulsans — Sartain (“incredible” as the Big Bopper) and Gary Busey.
Rowe had to sing in a “Hee Haw” prime-time spin-off show, “Hee Haw Honeys.” Sartain played her brother. She was nervous the first time she had to sing. A director requested a do-over.
“What they didn’t tell me was Gailard put a mop on his head and made it look like he had two pigtails and he put pink lipstick on and he got behind me and it was like he was doing a duet with me,” Rowe said. “I didn’t even know what was going on until I turned around he was there, and I chased after him, so we always had great fun.”
• Rowe said Sartain is one of the first people she ever sang with on TV. Another? John Travolta.
Rowe was on a telethon in Nebraska and vowed to sing if a fund-raising goal was reached. Rowe hadn’t rehearsed any songs, but she kept her promise.
“It was not going well,” she said. “And suddenly John Travolta runs out and he puts his arm around me and he takes his other arm and starts leading the band and he sings with me. And then I was on key and on pitch and everything was perfect. It was such fun.”
• Rowe was in early episodes of “Happy Days” as Wendy the carhop. The first actor hired for the gig backed out to do a movie. When Rowe was hired, she was immediately driven to the wardrobe department and was told she was going to be “on” in one hour.
Maybe “Happy Days” star Ron Howard was as innocent as Opie or Richie Cunningham? Howard was being mentored to be a director by Jerry Paris. The mentoring included them going to Rowe’s trailer to approve a 1950s-era swimsuit she had to wear in a “Happy Days” episode. Rowe was wearing the swimsuit and a trenchcoat over it when they arrived.
“Well, tell her to open the coat,” Paris told Howard.
Embarrassed, Howard blushed and apologetically asked if Rowe would mind opening the coat. He took a brief glance, thanked her and told her she could close the coat.
Rowe is still friends with cast member Donny Most (Ralph Malph), and they have been performing together.
• Rowe played camp counselor Fanny Bentwood (“I don’t know where they pick up these names”) in the comedy “Meatballs II.” Because the working title was “Call Me Meathead,” she thought Rob Reiner was in it. He wasn’t, but John Larroquette and other fun people were.
“We actually shot that in December, and we were in shorts and bathing suits, so it was quite cold,” Rowe said. “I made more money on that film than any other I have ever done.” (She also was in the John Hughes-penned “National Lampoon’s Class Reunion.”)
• Rowe came dressed in character when she auditioned for Maid Marian in “When Things Were Rotten,” a Mel Brooks TV series that spoofed Robin Hood lore. When she walked into the room, Brooks stood up and said, “Ah, Maid Marian.” They danced together. He looked her in the eyes and said “dip?” They dipped and Brooks said, “Come back at 3 o’clock tomorrow. You’re fabulous.” He also thanked her for coming “dressed.” Her response — “Well, I wasn’t going to come naked” — generated laughter in the room.
• Rowe said “Airwolf” star Jan-Michael Vincent was wonderful to her when she did a guest appearance on the show as a country music star. When she confessed to Vincent she was a little scared about the opportunity, he went above and beyond to put her at ease. Before Vincent died in 2019, she saw him and reminded him how kind he had been to her.
• One of Rowe’s first gigs was a guest spot on “The Doris Day Show” in 1972. “I played a newlywed, and every time Doris Day opened a door or a closet, there I was kissing my husband.”
Day (“she was lovely”) had a gift shop on the set, and it was stocked with handmade items to raise money for animal-related causes. Rowe bought a wooden ornament and still hangs it on her Christmas tree.
•Rowe was in a foreign action film in which it appears Richard Kiel, best known for playing a series of bad guys (he was a recurring James Bond nemesis), was a good guy. Was he a good guy? She doesn’t know the answer because she has never seen the movie, but she said she had a great time making it.
• Rowe, playing an airline beauty queen, was in a star-laden cast for a 1977 TV movie titled “SST Death Flight.” Billy Crystal wasn’t a star — yet — but he was in the film and playfully mimicked Rowe’s high-pitched voice when talking to her off-camera.
Years later, Crystal was a box-office champ. He entered a studio commissary with industry big shots. Rowe was eating there because she was one of three dance hall girls in the TV series “Young Maverick.” Crystal spotted her and excused himself from the big shots to walk over to Rowe and say, “How lovely to see you again.”
Said Rowe: “Of course all the heads suddenly turned to look at our table.”
• Rowe teamed with Joe Namath on a national theater tour (Tulsa was a tour stop) of “Li’l Abner.” “What a great guy he was and what a fun time,” she said.
They also appeared together in one of Rowe’s multiple guest spots on “Love Boat.” Rowe also appeared in multiple episodes of “Fantasy Island,” playing David Cassidy’s dream girl in one episode and attending the Indy 500 alongside Ricardo Montalban after one trip to the island.
“I have just been so blessed to work with so many people and celebrities and artists,” Rowe said.
• Rowe played Minnie Pearl’s niece in a two-hour “Love Boat” special. Rowe and Pearl were longtime cast mates in “Hee Haw.” Rowe said Pearl taught her how to treat fans. When someone asks for an autograph, don’t just sign and say “here.” Look fans in the eye and say something special.
Said Pearl to Rowe: “That person will remember that moment for the rest of their lives, so how do you want them to remember you?”
Rowe took Pearl’s advice to heart.
