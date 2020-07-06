Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure, according to a social media post from the country music stars. Al Wagner/Invision/AP

Garth Brooks announced on social media outlets Monday that he and wife Trisha Yearwood are fine, but the “Garth/Trisha camp” has possibly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

“To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thank everyone for their concern,” said a message signed Team Garth and Team TY.

As a result, Brooks and Yearwood are moving their Tuesday, July 7, Facebook concert to a later date, and they are postponing Inside Studio G for two weeks.

