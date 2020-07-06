Garth Brooks announced on social media outlets Monday that he and wife Trisha Yearwood are fine, but the “Garth/Trisha camp” has possibly been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
“To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for two weeks and thank everyone for their concern,” said a message signed Team Garth and Team TY.
As a result, Brooks and Yearwood are moving their Tuesday, July 7, Facebook concert to a later date, and they are postponing Inside Studio G for two weeks.
Gallery: Garth Brooks brings drive-in concert tour to Admiral Twin in Tulsa
Garth Brooks performs during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators sit in lawn chairs and truck beds before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators sit in lawn chairs and truck beds before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators a truck bed before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A video of Randall King performing plays during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Brad Venable and Meag Warren, both of Tulsa, take a selfie while waiting for a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Made Drueppel and Zack Gleaton, both 13 and of Tulsa, sit on the roof a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fns watch Randall King during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Brad Venable and Meag Warren, both of Tulsa, take a selfie while waiting for a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators sit in their trucks before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators play soccer and sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Customers wait in line for concessions before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans sit in camping chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Helen Sumarll, of Oologah, waits in the back of a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators play soccer and sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators play soccer and sit in lawn chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Made Drueppel and Zack Gleaton, both 13 and of Tulsa, sit on the roof a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans wait in line for the bathroom during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Brett Greenwood, of Tulsa, takes a photo before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fns watch Randall King during a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Fans sit in camping chairs before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Customers wait in line for concessions before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Helen Sumarll, of Oologah, waits in the back of a truck before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Admiral Twin's Brett Bower waits to scan tickets before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cars wait in a line before a screening of a Garth Brooks drive-in concert at Admiral Twin Drive-in in Tulsa on Saturday, June 27, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
— Jimmie Tramel, Tulsa World