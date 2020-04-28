Garth Brooks and Trishy Yearwood will help keep the Grand Ole Opry’s streak alive.
On May 2, Brooks and Yearwood will perform during the Grand Ole Opry’s 4,922nd consecutive Saturday night broadcast. It will be the eighth broadcast in which the Grand Ole Opry, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has not had an audience in attendance.
Opry members Brooks and Yearwood will step on the stage together at 7 p.m. The show will be broadcast live on Circle, Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access and the artists’ Facebook pages.
TV/radio personality Bobby Bones will host the Circle telecast. Mike Terry will serve as radio announcer for those tuned in in 650 AM WSM and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.
The Opry will be broadcast and streamed with a very small production team, according to a news release, and the artists will perform acoustically.