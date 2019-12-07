Multiplatinum country artist Gary Allan’s bio credits him with the possessing the allure of a modern-day outlaw.
Speaking of outlaws, Allan talked about them in a Q&A with the Tulsa World prior to his Friday, Dec. 13, show at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Allen has logged five No. 1 and 14 top-10 country radio hits, sold 8 million albums, amassed over 1.4 billion streams and takes pride in remaining true to his artistic voice. His most recent album topped the Billboard 200, and he’s finishing work on an upcoming EMI Nashville release. Here’s what he had to say in the Q&A:
Since you’re performing at the Tulsa Hard Rock, what’s your best Tulsa or Oklahoma story?
“We play Oklahoma several times a year, but it is always good to be back at The Hard Rock. The Oklahoma fans always show up ready to party and have a great time.”
What was the achievement or moment in your career where you kind of had to pinch yourself to make sure it wasn’t a dream?
“Getting signed to Decca, recording my first album and hearing my first single on the radio were all big moments, but the one moment where I had to pinch myself came a couple of years into my career. I was playing the Crystal Palace in Bakersfield and did a radio station visit prior to the show. While there, Buck Owens presented me with one of his official Buck Owens’ guitars. Growing up in Southern California with Buck being one of my musical heroes, this was definitely a ‘pinch myself’ moment.”
In your bio, it mentions that you have the allure of a modern-day outlaw. Fans seem to really like country music outlaws. What are your thoughts on why country music outlaws are beloved?
“I think the country music outlaws are beloved because they did things their own way. They didn’t try to fall into some pre-conceived idea of what a country artist should look or sound like. They wrote and played music that was real to them and fans could relate to it.”
Who’s in your personal country music outlaw hall of fame?
“Thankfully my dad was a big fan of traditional country music and the outlaw country artists, so that made me a big fan of artists like Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Buck Owens, George Jones and Kris Kristofferson.”
You’re finishing work on a new album. What do you want to say about it?
“It has been a while since I have released new music and I am excited to get back in the studio and hope to have something new out to the fans soon.”