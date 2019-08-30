Gary Allan is returning to The Joint to headline the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa’s 2019 Country Gold Series.
Allan will perform Dec. 13. Tickets start at $65 and go on sale Thursday, Sept. 5.
The third annual Hard Rock Country Gold Series begins Nov. 3 with Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt. The series will include Travis Tritt on Dec. 5. and Diamond Rio on Dec. 15.
Since 1996, Allan has sold more than 8 million copies of his nine studio albums. He has five No. 1 hits on country radio and 14 top-10 hits to his credit. He has more than 1.8 billion total streams.
Allan’s hits include “Man to Man,” “Tough Little Boys,” “Nothing On But the Radio” and “Watching Airplanes.”
His most recent release is 2013’s “Set You Free,” which topped the Billboard 200 pop chart, marking a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart-topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).” For more information on Allan, visit garyallan.com.
Tickets will be available in The Joint section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.