Gary Busey’s next role, and he said it won't require acting, is Uncle Drank.
Busey, who is from Tulsa, and fellow veteran actor Dennis Quaid are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind scripted music podcast titled Uncle Drank: The Totally Hammered Podcast.”
The eight-part comedy music special delves into the somewhat true-life 1970s and 1980s adventures of fictional superstar performer Uncle Drank, described as a “lovable, drunken and free-spirited beach musician” who is played by Busey.
“I feel Uncle Drank is one of my sub personality parts so there will be no acting required,” Busey said in a news release.
Added the release: “One part Kenny Chesney and one part Kenny Powers, Uncle Drank takes listeners back to a time before Jimmy Buffet ate a cheeseburger in paradise; before Kenny Chesney sang about not wearing shoes; and way before an acoustic guitar, a bonfire, and a pair of flip-flops turned Jack Johnson into a superstar.”
The podcast is an Audio Up venture. It is Quaid’s second Audio Up project, aside aside from being the company’s co-founder. He is serving as executive producer of the new podcast and will play the supporting role of “Blendy,” a blender and Uncle Drank’s best friend. For podcast purposes, “Blendy” exists to spill all the secrets on Uncle Drank, including his multiple marriages and endless summer nights enduring lots of booze.
“I think this will be one of the most unique and funny approaches to podcasting I’ve ever seen,” Quaid said. “I truly believe this will end up being the next ‘King of the Hill’ and be the bedrock for growth of our company. I see this as merchandise, tours, album and (an) animated series. This is just insanely funny and is well-executed from the music and comedy POV.”
The podcast will feature an original soundtrack released through Warner Records. The first release (“Hickstart My Heart”) features Trinidad James and was recently released. The music and concept for Uncle Drank is the brainchild of Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt, known for writing songs across all genres with the likes of Bob Dylan, Lil Wayne, Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley and Steven Tyler among many others.
Following the podcast’s debut episode, original tracks will release every Friday with the full soundtrack available on finale day. Among Uncle Drank songs: “Whatever Don’t Teqkillya Makes You Stronger,” “My Burp’s Gonna Get You Drunk” and “Third Wife’s a Charm.”