Johnny Rzeznik and the Goo Goo Dolls will perform at Tulsa’s Brady Theater in October. Katie Darby/Invision via AP

 Katie Darby

The Goo Goo Dolls, a Grammy-nominated band that vaulted to prominence in the 1990s with songs like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” will perform Oct. 29 at Tulsa’s Brady Theater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, for the show that also will include special guest Unlikely Candidates.

Tickets ($39.50, $49.50 and $59.50) can be purchased in person at the Brady Theater box office, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tickets also can be purchased by phone (800-514-6849) or online at bradytheater.com.

Tags

Scene Writer

