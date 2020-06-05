The annual American Heritage Music Festival will take place June 11-13 in Grove and will feature performances by “Hee Haw” fiddler Jana Jae, world champion bones player Barry Patton and others.
The free festival, presented by Grand Lake Festivals and the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, will include live music entertainment, food trucks, a 5K fun run, boat races, a car show, arts & crafts vendors, fiddle competitions, helicopter rides, fireworks and more.
Jae predicted the festival will be great. She said the festival is outside with plenty of room and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The festival will start with a kick-off celebration 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Snider’s Camp, one mile south and one-half mile east of Honey Creek Bridge in Grove. A news release said to bring lawn chairs and musical instruments “to practice up and take the stage with the best.”
The Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will take place Friday, June 12 at Wolf Creek Park with cash prizes, contests and entertainment (judges Jake Duncan, Wayne Head and Roger Klein will be among entertainers) throughout the day.
Contestants can register online at grandlakefestivals.com/ahmf.htm. All contests pay cash prizes for winners with a $1,000 top prize in the open division.
On-site registration begins 8 a.m. June 12 at Wolf Creek Park. Judges open the contest at 9 am by showing off their fiddle playing skills and talent. Divisions by age start at 9:15 a.m. and other divisions will follow, including the open division at 2 p.m. Hot Fiddle, Twin Fiddle, a Bob Wills band contest,and additional contests and entertainment will take place on stage throughout the day. The Grand Champion will be announced after a round-robin playoff with the top three contestants in the open division. A complete schedule can be found at grandlakefestivals.com.
Patton will join Jae and other special guests 7-7:30 p.m. June 12 at Wolf Creek Park. Junior Marriott’s Western Swing Dance Band will perform from 8-10 p.m. The festival will close June 13 with fiddling groups carrying on with informal performances and busking around Grove.