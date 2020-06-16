The 23rd annual Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, making changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be a free virtual festival July 14-19 and will originate from Okemah.
The Woody Guthrie Coalition announced that Guthrie family members, veteran songwriters and festival favorites will join the celebration of the folk singer’s 108th birthday. For streaming information, visit woodyfest.com/watch.
In addition to the Guthrie family, performers will include Jason Mraz, Graham Nash, Mary Gauthier, Glen Hansard, Branjae, BJ Barham, Ellis Paul, Jabee Williams, Jaimee Harris, Jamie Lin Wilson, Joel Rafael, John Fullbright and Samantha Crain.
Representing the Guthrie family will be Arlo Guthrie (Woody Guthrie’s son), Annie Guthrie (granddaughter), Krishna Guthrie (great grandson), Serena Guthrie (great granddaughter), Cole Rotante (grandson) and Cathy Guthrie (granddaughter) alongside Amy Nelson (Willie Nelson’s daughter) as the duo Folk Uke.
Returning festival favorites include jazz, blues and folk duo Miss Brown to You; multi-instrumentalist and Women of WoodyFest producer Susan Herndon; Cimarron Songbird singer-songwriter Monica Taylor; traveling troubadour Butch Hancock; blues and folk duo The Burns Sisters; The Red Dirt Rangers and folk & jazz maestro David Amram.
Scheduled to make their WoodyFest debuts are Hansard, Gauthier, Raye Zaragoza and Jabee Williams.
Educational panels and workshops include Music That Matters moderated by Woody Guthrie archivist Barry Ollman with Hansard, Gauthier, Dr. Sunu Kodumthara and more; Ellis Paul’s annual songwriting workshop; Native Music of Oklahoma moderated by Sterlin Harjo and Dr. Hugh Foley with Crain, Jula Harjo, Kylee Robison, Johnny Akeketa, Nokosee Fields and more.
Streaming will be available on AppleTV, Roku, YouTube, Facebook Live and more. Donations will be accepted for future programming with a portion given to the Red Dirt Relief Fund and the Huntington’s Disease Society of America.
The internationally acclaimed festival honoring the legendary folk singer pays tribute to Woody Guthrie through songs, scholarship, tradition, storytelling and songwriting. The festival is made possible, in part, by a grant provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council with additional partnership with the Kirkpatrick Foundation, COOP Ale Works, Philip E. Landers Foundation, Oklahoma Humanities, BancFirst and Pilgrim Media Group.