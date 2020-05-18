The Tulsa-based trio Hanson will be among artists performing during a streamed “Sessions” festival to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Truideation and Twitch announced the lineup for the event, scheduled 3 p.m. Wednedsay, May 20. Alexander 23, Dawes, Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion, Sofi Tukker and Sam Nelson Harris of X Ambassadors will join Hanson. The festival will feature performances and conversation and can be viewed exclusively on Twitch.
This will be the third episode of “Sessions.” Two previous episodes attracted 1.5 million unique views.
Viewers can contribute to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund via a “donate here” button or online at https://tiltify.com/@sessions/sessions. Spotify will match all donations, according to a news release.