In celebration of the iconic album, “Abbey Road,” “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles” will bring the greatest hits of one of the greatest bands of all time to Hard Rock Live on May 3.
Tickets start at $19.50 and go on sale Feb. 20.
A news release for “Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles” said the tribute is a mind-blowing performance that takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event with state-of-the-art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content.
For more information, visit www.RainTribute.com.
Tickets are available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.