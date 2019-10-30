Tim Gonzalez, alias the Carlos Santana of the harmonica, is returning to Tulsa for appearances and performances.
Gonzalez visited Tulsa in August for the 2019 Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica (SPAH) Convention.
Gonzalez said he was overwhelmed by the response and gratitude he received after doing a clinic/workshop at the SPAH convention and he also performed at Mangos Cuban Cafe while in Tulsa.
Gonzalez said he is honored to be asked to come back to Tulsa to perform at Mangos Cuban Cafe and to participate in a music-related program for Tulsa Public Schools and a clinic for the Route 44 Harmonica Club.
“I love the history of music in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it is my pleasure to return,” Gonzalez said. “Thank you Tulsa, Oklahoma.”
The performances at Mangos Cuban Cafe, 317 S. Trenton Ave., are scheduled 6;30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.
Responding in August to a question about his the Carlos Santana of the harmonica reputation, Gonzalez said, “That’s what my peers (are saying). I am going into the Latin urban movement. These guys that play in Colombia and Puerto Rico and all over the world, they are coming into America now. ... I’m trying to be the pioneer and innovator, bringing the harmonica into the Latin music.”