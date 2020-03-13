LuLu Roman

LuLu Roman was scheduled to be among performers in a “Hee Haw Remembered” show March 15 at The Joint. The show is being rescheduled. Roman is shown in a 1982 "Hee Haw" skit. Mark Humphrey/AP file

A “Hee Haw Remembered” show scheduled Sunday, March 15 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will not take place.

Jana Jae, who is part of the "Hee Haw Remembered" tour, posted on social media that tour stops this weekend are being rescheduled due to ongoing health concerns. There are no tickets to refund because the show was going to be free for One Star Rewards card holders.

Jae said to check kornfieldfriends.com for new tour dates. Jae was scheduled to perform with LuLu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and special guest T. Graham Brown in Tulsa.

