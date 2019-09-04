Consume music. Feed the people.
Henna Roso is christening a debut album (“Feed the Hungry”) with a Friday, Sept. 6, album release show and community food drive at Cain’s Ballroom.
The food drive will benefit the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. According to show information, $10 from every ticket sold will go directly to the food bank. Tickets are $15, plus fees, in advance and $20, plus fees, the day of the show.
Branjae, Dane Arnold & The Soup and Roots of Thought will perform, in addition to Henna Roso.
Taylor Graham of Henna Roso fielded three questions prior to the album release.
Henna Roso is a music collective with a mission. How did the mission come about?
I always wanted to combine community service and music. Upon studying many causes, I landed on hunger due to how widespread and persistent the problem is in America and around the world. Henna Roso was designed around hosting food drives at every show and donating a portion of proceeds to organizations that fight hunger.
What would you like people to know about the first album?
Our debut album, “Feed the Hungry,” will feed people indefinitely. Five percent of all revenue generated from the album (sales/streaming/licensing) will go to organizations that fight hunger.
Got a story to illustrate how Henna Roso is making a difference?
At our launch at Guthrie Green on July 30, 2016, we were able to provide over 3,000 meals for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Our goal is 15,000 meals for the album release at Cain’s Ballroom.