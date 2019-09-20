Las Vegas-based Q Productions is bringing “Holiday Dreams — A Spectacular Holiday Cirque!” to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Nov. 30.
Tickets, which start at $19.50, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“Holiday Dreams” brings holograms, projection mapping, interactive lasers and award-winning cirque artists together into one show. With comedic scenes and a modern soundtrack, the story centers around two characters: one who is going to tell a Christmas story and the other, a Grinch-like heckler from the audience who is at the “wrong show.”
The show is a journey around the beauty and wonder of the holiday season, represented with the use of projection mapping — a technique of projecting computer images as seen by audiences in television shows like “America’s Got Talent.” It also features holographic effects, where elements seem to appear and disappear from thin air and interactive lasers.
Q Productions Las Vegas is a professional entertainment creation company with more than 20 years of experience. The company’s large-scale shows feature world-class acrobats and award-winning specialty acts that have been featured on several TV shows.
For more information, visit www.HolidayDreamsShow.com.