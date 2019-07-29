Chris Combs, Jesse Aycock, Paul Benjaman and John Fullbright will be among prominent area artists who will perform a tribute to Tulsa music at Horton Records' sixth annual Rock ’n Folk ’n Chili Cook-off. The event will take place 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Cain's Ballroom.
This all-ages, family-friendly fund-raiser will feature chili samples from Tulsa-area restaurants, plus local musicians, raffles and silent auctions. In addition to the Tulsa music tribute, the entertainment lineup will include music from Beau Roberson & Pilgrim, Freak Juice, Golden Ones, Dan Martin, Ken Pomeroy and Erik Oftedahl.
“The Tulsa Tribute set has become a fun part of this event,” Brian Horton, president of the local nonprofit record, said in a news release.
“Some of Tulsa’s finest musicians honor and recognize other area musicians that have inspired and continue to inspire them today. They’ll cover songs that you don’t usually hear, which makes this is a special set to catch."
Horton said it’s humbling to see the event grow each year and to have so many support Horton Records' mission to help Oklahoma artists grow and develop and release music.
"As usual, we’ll be collecting donations of non-perishable food, winter coats, and children’s books at the event," Horton said. "We always want to find ways to give back through musical endeavors.”
Tickets are $15 in advance ($12 for students and military; kids 12-under free) and $20 the day of the show. Tickets include all-you-can-sample chili while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.
Horton Records has released more than 80 titles from Oklahoma artists and distributed more than 100,000 physical units worldwide. Each year, Horton Records books more than 100 shows on behalf of Oklahoma artists, free of charge, with approximately $50,000 annually being paid directly to musicians. For more information, visit www.hortonrecords.org.