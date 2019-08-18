Steve Todoroff and John Wooley will attend a book signing for a new book of Leon Russell autobiographical material. Musician Spencer Sutton will play Russell songs on the piano during the signing. Wine and cheese will be available. The signing will be presented by The Church Studio. Cost of the book is $25.

In Leon Russell's words...

Leon Russell attended Will Rogers High School and started a record label, Shelter Records, with dual headquarters in his hometown of Tulsa and in California. Here's an excerpt from a posthumous autobiographical book:

"(Denny Cordell and I) met at A&M and discussed starting Shelter Records. I told Denny my ideas about label identification, in the style of the early Atlantic Records, where you knew that if you bought anything with that label on it you would get good music. I also mentioned that I thought it would be a good idea to hire a person who would be a living advertisement for the record company, having in mind someone like a Colonel Sanders. At the time, I guess I didn’t realize who the obvious candidate was for that position."