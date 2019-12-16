Smoking seems so enmeshed in the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle that it’s impossible to separate one from the other.
Actually, it’s possible.
But Jan Twilley said giving up smoking is the most difficult thing she has ever done.
Twilley is the wife and business partner of Tulsa power pop music figure Dwight Twilley.
A cigarette user since the mid-1980s, she said her smoking habit peaked at three packs per day. Last week, she celebrated one month of being smoke-free.
“I’m a frigging miracle because I never thought I could do this,” she said. “It’s hard. But I’m OK.”
Smoking is bad. Smoking kills. Everyone knows this, right?
Jan is aware. She had a front-row seat to witness the heavy tolls smoking exacted on others. But nothing, until a recent health scare, spurred her to ditch the cigs. Said Jan, “Something just said, ‘You need to quit smoking.’”
So, she did. Giving up smoking is a life-saver and a killer, at least figuratively, at the same time. Just ask her husband. He’s quitting too. The guy whose first chart single was “I’m On Fire” no longer needs a light. Together, he and Jan are learning to navigate the world of nicotine patches (never more than one at a time).
“We can’t be Team Twilley and have one of us smoking and one of us not smoking and still make records in the studio,” she said. “It has to be Team Twilley, and we have to do this together. There was no way this would ever work if my husband remained a smoker and I remained a nonsmoker, and I am very proud of him.”
Last Tuesday on Facebook, Dwight posted an illustration of a group of people smoking.
The illustration was accompanied by these words: “Killing time on the bus while touring with my band in the mid-70s looked, to me, something like this. What could possibly be wrong? My greatest heroes pointed the way. Basil Rathbone as Sherlock Holmes could not think without his pipe. Bogart and Bacall tossed cigarettes at each other like sex darts. As a youth I wondered how I could ever be cool if I didn’t look like a Beatle during a press conference? Recently I began to think that I had smoked enough cigarettes through the years and have likely achieved about as much coolness as was ever within my grasp anyway. So here I am smoke free for 21 days. It’s as easy as sticking needles in your eyeballs. Thanks for all your kind words and support.”
The support thing is vital. Jan said you must have cojones to quit smoking. You can’t be a sissy. But she also talked about how important it is to have a support system. Because her husband is in the rock world, the Twilleys have supporters around the globe who tell them, on social media or by other means, they are rooting for them. One social media commenter said cigarettes are tougher to kick than heroin. It’s that hard. Among music artists who have made similar comments: Keith Richards (still smoking), Ozzy Osbourne and Lou Reed.
Jan said losing cigarettes is like losing a family member, and, yes, she has endured the loss of family members. When she craves a smoke, she calls her “coach” or someone else who can talk her out of it. A pal from Liverpool (told you the support was global) is among those who have come to her rescue.
But it’s all worth it. Jan said someone told her she sounds better. One month removed from smokes, she already feels better. “Of course, you would,” she said. “You are poisoning yourself (if you are smoking). I can breathe.”
There’s a reason Jan is going public with a private struggle. Maybe reading about it will motivate others to throw away their cigarettes. Maybe a young person will read this and decide to never start smoking or vaping. She said if this story helps only one person, it will be worth it.
“I think when you help others, it helps you,” she said.
One month and counting, Jan has already helped herself.
“I’m in it to win it,” she said. “And you can quote me on that.”