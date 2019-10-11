Jackson Browne, who is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will perform Dec. 30 at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Tickets, which start at $69.50 and go on sale Oct. 17, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A news release announcing the show said Browne has written and performed some of the most literate and moving songs in popular music and has defined a genre of songwriting charged with honesty, emotion and personal politics.
Performing with Browne will be his longtime band: Bob Glaub (bass), Mauricio Lewak (drums), Alethea Mills (vocals) Chavonne Stewart (vocals), Mason Stoops (guitars), Jeff Young (keyboards, vocals), and multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz (pedal steel, guitars).
Browne's debut album was released in 1972 and included classic songs like “Doctor My Eyes,” “Rock Me on the Water” and “Song for Adam.” Since then, he’s released 14 studio albums with hits like “Running on Empty,” “Somebody’s Baby,” “Late for the Sky,” “The Pretender,” “The Load-Out” and “Fountain of Sorrow.” He also boasts four collections of live performances and his latest album, “Standing In The Breach,” was released in 2014.
Browne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2004, he was given an honorary Doctorate of Music by Occidental College in Los Angeles, for “a remarkable musical career that has successfully combined an intensely personal artistry with a broader vision of social justice.”
Known for advocacy on behalf of the environment, human rights and arts education, Browne is a co-founder of the groups Musicians United for Safe Energy (SAFE), and Nukefree.org. He’s also a member of the ocean advocacy group Ocean Elders. In 2002, he became the fourth recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, given to artists whose works exemplify the environmental and social values that were essential to the author. He’s also received Duke University’s LEAF Award for Lifetime Environmental Achievement in the Fine Arts, and both the Chapin-World Hunger Year and NARM Harry Chapin Humanitarian Awards.
For more information on Jackson Browne, visit JacksonBrowne.com.