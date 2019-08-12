Got Halloween plans? Award-winning country singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is returning to The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for an Oct. 31 performance.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are available online in The Joint section of hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918 384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Johnson has been called “one of the greatest country singers of our time” by The Washington Post. According to a news release, no two of his shows are the same because the 11-time Grammy nominee is known for ditching set lists on the road.
Johnson is known for his 2008 platinum album, “That Lonesome Song,” and his 2010 double album, “The Guitar Song.” He is one of only a few people in the history of country music to sweep song of the year awards from the CMA and ACM. Johnson won in 2007 for “Give It Away” and in 2009 for “In Color.”
In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran.” The Grammy-nominated album allowed Johnson to work with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. The album peaked at No. 3 on the country charts, and the Nashville Scene’s Country Music Critics’ Poll named it the year’s best album in 2013.
For more information on Johnson, visit jameyjohnson.com.