GROVE — Grand Lake Festivals is presenting the 2019 Jana Jae Fiddle Camp & Music Fest, Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 in Grove.
The three-day event will offer free evening activities at Snider’s Camp and daytime small group instruction at the Grove Civic Center, located at 18th and Main in Grove.
Jae is the festival founder and a world renowned fiddle player. But the event is not just for fiddles. Violin, viola, cello, mandolin, guitar, bass and other string and rhythm instruments are included. The workshops are open to participants regardless of age or prior experience.
Jim Garling, Jack Boydstun and Bob Cross will teach guitar the entire weekend. Other focus groups now include mandolin with Russ Weeks, cello with Judy Jones, bass with Rosie Gorell, spoons with Shirley Adams, tabla drums with David Karnes and more.
Instructors will coach all age groups, all levels of ability and varied musical styles. With over 20 qualified instructors, participants are grouped with peers and musicians of similar age and interest.
A news release referred to the event as a fun-filled weekend of learning, enjoying great entertainment and jamming with friends.
“My biggest joy is giving back, sharing music with others and hopefully inspiring some to make music a part of their own lives as it has been a huge blessing in mine," Jae said in the news release. "At Fiddle Camp, everyone blossoms, improves and enjoys music to the fullest. We have a blast.”
The public is invited to an Aug. 30 kickoff party and BBQ dinner (catered by Dr. John's BBQ) at Snider’s Camp. Entertainment for the evening includes the popular new group Contraband, Jana Jae & Friends and festival fiddlers. The evening will wrap up with an open stage for groups to perform.
On the Saturday of the festival, Snider’s Camp will be the site of a fish fry by Dr John, entertainment and an amateur fiddle contest.
Festival-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy lakeside dinners and entertainment. There is no charge for admission. Food is $10 a plate.
Saturday and Sunday noon meals at the Civic Center will be catered by Dr. John’s BBQ ($7 a plate). An added attraction at noon Sunday will be an opportunity for the public to see what participants have been working on as they entertain around lunch tables.
Snider’s Camp is located one mile south and one-half mile east of the Honey Creek Bridge in Grove.
For more information or to register for the workshops online, visit www.grandlakefestivals.com or call 918-786-8896. This event is sponsored by Grand Lake Festivals, Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Cherokee Nation Businesses, Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau, the City of Grove and area sponsors.