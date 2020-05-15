Jedd Hughes, an Australian singer-songwriter who has backed Vince Gill as a guitarist, is on deck for the next live stream concert originating from Cain’s Ballroom.
Hughes will perform beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 as part of a “Live From Cain’s Sessions” series being continued by Live From Cain’s and White Claw Hard Seltzer.
Hughes’ performance will be hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page. Fans will be treated to a behind-the-scenes peek at the Cain’s “green room,” a space normally reserved as a retreat for touring musicians and their crew before shows at the historic venue. Hughes will perform from the green room surrounded by Cain’s Ballroom artifacts and memorabilia.
“We are so pleased with the response to our first live stream with Tulsa musician John Fullbright last week,” said Chad Rodgers, who operates the family-owned venue with brother Hunter Rodgers.
“It’s great to be able to safely bring live music to fans during these very challenging times. We’re looking forward to when we can open our doors to the public once again. In the meantime, we’re partnering with ‘Live From Cain’s’ to virtually recreate the community we love so well.”
Six future sessions will be announced soon, according to a news release. During the sessions, Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions and the Cain’s Ballroom crew will provide music fans with a multi-cam HD, virtual back-stage pass for a live music experience that comes directly from Cain’s.
Hughes grew up in Australia listening to his father’s 1950s and 1960s country music records. He spent teen years playing guitar and touring with Australian country music artists.
Hughes moved to Levelland, Texas after high school to study music at South Plains College. He later moved to Nashville and was signed to MCA Records in his early 20s, which unfortunately ended when the label was sold.
Hughes spent the next decade working as an A-list studio session guitarist. He has collaborated on dozens of projects with notable country artists from Patty Loveless to Guy Clark and toured with Rodney Crowell and Vince Gill. Hughes’ latest album (West) was released in August of 2019. For more information, go to www.jeddhughes.com.
“Live from Cain’s” is a nonprofit endeavor that combines live music with conversations to create a new radio show concept originating from Cain’s Ballroom for a national public radio audience. In May of 2019, a live-to-tape production of a pilot episode was recorded in front of an audience. The evening featured music and conversation with host Robbie Fulks, musical guest Bonnie Bishop, Bob Dylan guitarist Kevin Odegard and the “Live From Cain’s” House Band: Paul Benjaman & the Oklahoma Specials. The pilot will be packaged with an additional seven episodes to be recorded in 2020-2021. The series will be offered to public radio stations nationwide as the next step toward an eventual 26-episode season of broadcasts. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/LiveFromCains.