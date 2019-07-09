Tulsa-based music impresario Jim Halsey has amassed a sprawling collection of memorabilia during his decades of representing artists in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
See it for yourself this week.
From 1-4 p.m. Friday, July 12, Halsey is opening up his memorabilia-laden office for public viewing. The address is 3225 S. Norwood Ave.
Halsey said he is fulfilling requests of friends and fans who want to see the memorabilia collection.
Items from Roy Clark, the Oak Ridge Boys, Wanda Jackson, Dwight Yoakam, Merle Haggard, Lee Greenwood and others represented by the Jim Halsey Company will be on display.
The items will include signed artist contracts, posters, citations/awards, a collection of signed guitars and a one-of-a-kind photo collection of Halsey Company celebrity artists by celebrity photographers.
Halsey, who called it the most important collection of country music memorabilia west of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, said he is honored to have the collection and proud to share it in his 70th year in the music business.