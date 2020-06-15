Travis Kidd was a three-time winner and Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of his Tulsa headquarters, was named the recipient of the Pioneer Award at the third annual Oilfire Tulsa Music Awards.
Kidd was named country artist of the year and acoustic solo artist of the year in addition to being named the recipient of the Ambassador Award.
The awards ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at Cain’s Ballroom, but plans changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and award recipients were announced during an hour-and-a-half video that aired on multiple platforms Saturday.
The Tulsa Oilfire Music Awards chose to aid the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma in 2020. Food donation boxes were placed at venues and sponsor businesses. The food items will be collected next week and the food bank will be presented a check from a percentage of sponsorships sold, according to a news release.