This news might turn you every which way but loose: Clint Eastwood turned 90 on the last day of May.
Instead of celebrating the milestone with 90 factoids about the tough-guy actor, let’s keep it to a more manageable number like 10.
1. Eastwood made his film debut in a creature feature. He was uncredited as a lab technician in 1955’s “Revenge of the Creature,” a 3-D sequel to “Creature From the Black Lagoon.” That same year, he appeared in “Tarantula!” (a flick about a giant spider) and a Lady Godiva movie starring Maureen O’Hara.
2. Eastwood made a guest appearance alongside Oklahoma actor James Garner in a 1959 episode of “Maverick.” Decades later, Garner and Eastwood were playing golf together. Garner remarked that they should work together more often than every 40 years. About a year later, Eastwood hired Garner to join him in “Space Cowboys” with Tommy Lee Jones and Donald Sutherland.
Wrote Garner in his memoir: “Clint makes it look easy and gives you a great environment to work in. But he lied to me: That scene where we all show our butts — Clint told me the other guys were going to do it, so I said I would, too. But he’d told Tommy and Donald that I agreed to do it. He conned us all into dropping our trousers.”
3. Eastwood appeared in a sprinkling of TV series before an eight-season run as Rowdy Yates in “Rawhide.” Among his co-stars was Oklahoma singer and actor Sheb Wooley. In a 2007 interview with True West magazine, Wooley’s widow, Linda Dotson-Wooley, said it was Wooley who taught Eastwood how to ride a horse.
Interviewer Henry Cabot Beck said this to Wooley’s widow: “Seems to me that Eastwood could have just dropped off the map after Rawhide.”
Her response? “You’re right. He could’ve easily. Clint is sort of like a little phenomenon or something. ’Cause he didn’t even really like actin’ that much anyway. And he was always sneezing at the horses and the hay around him. He hated ridin’ but then he got into it after Sheb had taught him to ride.”
She also said that, on music shows, Wooley would say he was the scout on the TV series “and it was my job to go into town first and round up the girls for Clint Eastwood.”
4. Eastwood guest-starred as himself in a 1962 episode of the talking horse TV series “Mr. Ed.” The episode was titled, appropriately enough, “Clint Eastwood Meets Mr. Ed.” It wasn’t Eastwood’s first go-round with a hooved “actor.” His first credited film role came seven years earlier in “Francis in the Navy,” the sixth installment in the Francis the Talking Mule series.
5. Italian-made western films like 1959’s “Terror of Oklahoma” pre-dated the heyday of the “spaghetti western.” But a trilogy of Eastwood films (“A Fistful of Dollars,” “For a Few Dollars More” and “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”) were released in the 1960s and hit enough of a sweet spot to birth scores of imitators. “A Fistful of Dollars” was Eastwood’s first leading role in a films. The “spaghetti westerns” elevated him to stardom.
6. “You’ve got to ask yourself one question: ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do ya, punk?”
It’s hard to imagine anyone other than Eastwood saying those words in “Dirty Harry,” but he wasn’t the first choice to play Harry Callahan. John Wayne, George C. Scott, Frank Sinatra, Robert Mitchum, Steve McQueen, Paul Newman and Burt Lancaster were offered the part, according to various sources on the subject.
“Dirty Harry” spawned four sequels, including 1988’s “The Dead Pool,” not to be confused in any way with 2016’s “Deadpool.”
7. Eastwood played a bare-knuckle brawler with an orangutan sidekick in the comedies “Every Which Way But Loose” and “Any Which Way You Can.” Pure gold, right?
The script was delivered to Eastwood in hopes that he would get pal Burt Reynolds to play Philo Beddoe. Eastwood, against the advice of just about everyone, decided to tackle the role himself.
According to special feature info on the “Every Which Way But Loose” DVD, studio executives saw the finished film and considered it almost unreleasable. Audiences loved the movie. It was among the top five highest-grossing films of 1978 and, at the time, it was the biggest box office jackpot of Eastwood’s career.
8. Eastwood moved behind the camera to direct more than 30 films, launching that aspect of his career by acting and directing in 1971’s critically acclaimed “Play Misty for Me.” Jack Ging, a former University of Oklahoma football player, is in the cast.
9. Eastwood’s Oscar highlights came when “Unforgiven” and “Million Dollar Baby” swept best director and best picture honors at the Academy Awards. Give him a bonus Oscar for his work as a pinch-hitter at the 45th Academy Awards in 1973.
Charlton Heston, Carol Burnett, Michael Caine and Rock Hudson were booked to share hosting duties. Heston was supposed to open the show with a riff related to “The Ten Commandments.” Because of an alleged flat tire, Heston was late to arrive. Eastwood was rushed on stage in Heston’s place.
“This is supposed to be Charlton Heston’s part of the show, but somehow he hasn’t shown up,” Eastwood told the audience. “So who do they pick? They pick the guy who hasn’t said but three lines in 12 movies to substitute for him.”
The line drew laughs and applause. Eastwood began reading Heston’s material from cue cards, at one point urging the cue card holder to flip a card more quickly, but Heston then showed up and completed the bit.
10. Eastwood is a music lover and composer. He covered country tunes (including Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys’ “San Antonio Rose”) on the 1963 album “Rawhide’s Clint Eastwood Sings Cowboy Favorites.”
Eastwood’s famous “Dirty Harry” line is repeated frequently in the 1984 T.G. Sheppard song “Make My Day.” The actor teamed with Merle Haggard for a No. 1 country song (“Barroom Buddies”) in 1980 and partnered with Ray Charles for a charted song (“Beers to You”) on the “Any Which Way You Can” soundtrack.
A lover of jazz, Eastwood directed “Piano Blues,” a 2003 documentary film that spotlighted Charles and others. Eastwood spoke at Charles’ memorial service in 2004. Charles’ last public appearance as alongside Eastwood when the city of Los Angeles designed Charles’ studio as a historic landmark.
