Cledus T. Judd has been called the Weird Al Yankovic of country music, but you can call him someone who wants to make a difference.
Like Yankovic, Judd excels at song parodies.
Toby Keith’s “How Do You Like Me Now?!” and “I Love This Bar” were transformed by Judd into “How Do You Milk a Cow?” and “I Love NASCAR.” The latter became Judd’s highest-charting single 15 years ago.
Let's not list every Judd song parody, but, for the sake of a segue, here's one more: The Charlie Daniels Band’s signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” became “Cledus Went Down to Florida.”
Soon, Cledus will be "down" in Oklahoma.
Judd, celebrating 15 years of sobriety, and the comedian Southern Momma (Darren Knight) are partnering for a Friday, Sept. 27 show at the River Spirit Casino Resort. The subject of sobriety came up when, during an interview, it was mentioned to Judd that he has many times done one of the best things a person can do for someone else — make them laugh.
“I hope that I have,” he said. “There was a time when I could make them laugh, but I couldn’t make myself laugh. That was the hard part.”
Judd said he has been drug-free since the day his daughter was born. And, a few years ago, he announced he was retiring to be a stay-at-home dad.
Judd is back in the game because he got an assist from another music artist (Ray Stevens) who has tickled funny bones. Judd was in elementary school when Stevens’ “The Streak” became a chart-topper in 1973. Judd admires Stevens so much that he recorded a tribute album in 2007, teaming with Stevens to put a fresh spin on “The Streak.”
Tucked away in retirement, Judd said he got a call asking if he would like to open for Stevens at a show. Confidence was at low ebb and Judd didn't want to fizzle in front of his idol. Encouraged by family, Judd accepted the invite and was rewarded with a standing ovation at the show.
“Now explain to me why you retired again, because about 4,000 people just stood up for you out there,” Stevens told Judd.
And Judd decided to reboot his career, although he said he's a little bit of a different character now.
“I’m still the old Cledus and funny and I try to be the good old boy," he said. "But as I have gotten older — and I was baptized several years ago in the church where my daughter was baptized — I just found myself wanting to do more than those funny little silly songs. They meant the world to me. They are like my kids. I loved them all....
“But I also told the good Lord that if I got a chance to do it again, I would share my testimony and my journey and hopefully be an inspiration to others. I don’t do vulgar comedy. I don’t cuss at my shows. You may hear a comedy song and then you may hear me preach. But moving forward, especially next year, that’s exactly where I want to be at. If I’m not in a church or a drug rehabilitation clinic or a jail or a prison or somewhere that I can make a difference in peoples’ lives, than I would just as soon stay at home and be a dad.”
Judd said he’ll sing, play some videos and “hang with the audience” while in Tulsa, but there will be a point in the show where he will pause a few minutes to share his experience in hopes of reaching someone who is in need of a lift.
The interview wrapped up with this question: How does it feel to be back?
“It’s different because, the first time I did it, I was a single man. I didn’t have kids, I was on those big tours with Brooks and Dunn and Toby and Rascal Flatts and didn’t have a care in the world and not a lot of responsibility,” he said.
“Now I am older. I have children. I am married. I don’t take advantage of the road life as much as I did the first time because that’s just not what my priority is at this point. But I will tell you that I am very grateful and humbled because I wasn’t sure if anybody still cared.”
Judd shared a story about a fan he met at a show a few months ago. Prompted by what he had just seen and heard, the fan vowed to pursue his dream of playing guitar. Said the fan: “If you can go through the hell you went through to get where you are at, the least I can do is make an effort to learn three chords on a guitar.”
Mission accomplished.
“That’s good enough for me,” Judd said. “I ain’t ever going to be Eddie Murphy. I ain’t ever going to be Weird Al. I’m never going to be any of those people. I’m just a guy from Georgia that worked hard, that gave up everything he had to pursue something he didn’t know any better at, and got lucky.”
Continuing, Judd wrapped up with this: “I love people. People comfort me, if that makes any sense. It’s when I’m alone, back in the day, is when I was at my worst. If you put me in front of 20,000 people, I am at home. But if you put me on the back of a bus by myself, I am miserable. I am looking forward to people coming out to the show and I hope they will shake my hand. At the end of the show when I’m at the casino, I just hope that I mattered to those people. That’s all I care about. Nothing else.”