She was a hippie on a country music show, which doesn’t sound like a guaranteed recipe for success.
She bombed in her first attempt at singing — also not great.
But those are just snippets of one of the entertainment world’s great underdog stories.
The victorious underdog is LuLu Roman, best known to television viewers as a longtime cast member on “Hee Haw,” a country variety series that aired from 1969-92. Remember it? You can get a refresher course when Roman joins Jana Jae, Irlene Mandrell and country music artist T. Graham Brown for a “Remembering Hee Haw” show Sunday, March 15, at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Admission is free with a One Star Rewards card.
The show will include Roman singing. She’s a Dove Award-winning recording artist with more than a dozen albums to her credit. One of those albums is “Orphan Girl.” The title track is “almost biographical,” according to her official site, which provided details: “Few know that Lulu was born with a thyroid dysfunction in a home for unwed mothers and was soon placed in an orphanage. It was there that her weight problem furthered her pain, preventing her adoption and making her the center of teasing by the other children. It was also during this time that LuLu learned to use her sense of humor as a defense.”
Funny provided a path to a better life. But how does a self-proclaimed hippie wind up on one of the most rural-centric shows in TV history?
Roman met “Hee Haw” co-host Buck Owens before the dawn of “Hee Haw” and he used to tell her she was the funniest thing he had ever seen.
Later, when a cast was being assembled for the show’s 1969 debut, Roman said the folks behind “Hee Haw” had a list of “types” — gorgeous blond, boy next door, girl next door, etc. When Owens heard about a “type” that seemed to fit Roman, he said something along the lines of “I’ve got your girl. She’s in Dallas.”
Said Roman during a recent phone interview: “He told me the story of them putting this thing together and he said ‘I need you to be on the airplane Thursday at 3 o’clock to fly to Los Angeles.’ I almost threw that phone on the floor to get it hung up to call the airlines to see if there really was a ticket there for me and, by golly, there was it and it was first class, you know?”
Roman said she was picked up in a long white limousine after her plane arrived. She was driven to the CBS television studio (“Hee Haw” aired for one year on CBS before going the syndication route) and the first person she saw was Carol Burnett.
“I almost fell out of my clothes,” Roman said, indicating that her mouth was wide open because of the Burnett encounter.
“She said, ‘Shut your mouth child. You’re fixing to be one of us.’ And I was like uh, uh, uh.”
Roman said there were only about eight people in the initial cast and all were expected to showcase their talents. She was asked to sing a Waylon Jennings song.
“It was so bad they never showed it — ever,” Roman said.
That could have been the end of Roman’s singing career, which would have been a shame since she said the thing she now loves to do the most is sing. So, what transpired to make her a singer? Roman butted heads with some personal demons before being saved. During the period when she was saved, she asked for something. She asked to be able to sing.
“I think it was pretty bad at first,” she said, indicating that there is value in persistence and trusting in a higher power. “I have never had a voice lesson. I do not read music. God just gave me a gift.”
Said Brown, who will join Roman at the “Hee Haw Remembered” show, “I love Lulu’s singing, plus she’s crazy and funny.”
The “Hee Haw Remembered” tour will launch Saturday in Granbury, Texas. Roman and Jae were part of a similar “Kornfield Friends” tour that began in 2018 at the Freeland Center for the Performing Arts in Bristow.
Roman, asked what she has learned since, said, “I think what we have learned most of all is peoples’ love is genuine. It makes you want to work harder. It makes you want to sing better. That love, it flows back and forth from that stage to those chairs out there and then back towards us. It’s just awesome.”
People who attended the Bristow show will confirm that Roman can carry a tune. It makes you wonder how bad, really, was her first attempt at singing on “Hee Haw.”
“I would love to get ahold of that piece of film,” Roman said. “They never showed it. It was really bad, honey.”