Eddie Sutton spent his life around shooters, including one with a name to match: Shooter Jennings.
A hall of fame basketball coach, Sutton passed away May 23 at his Tulsa home.
Jennings, a music artist, is carrying on in the family business. He is the son of Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter.
Shooter provided this statement to the Tulsa World:
“Eddie Sutton was such a kind guy to me. I remember him being at (his) basketball camp and giving me the ‘hustle award’ because I certainly didn’t perform like the other kids. Sports wasn’t my strong suit, I was small and not very fast. But he had a kindness about him and my family really loved him. For a while there, he, and the team, were all we talked about. I would have loved to have spent time with him later in life, but such is life. But I’m honored and happy to have had some good time one-on-one with him and gotten to see first hand what a kind and driven spirit he was.”
You may have read plenty of stories about the coach that were sporty. This one is about Eddie the music lover. Sutton was close enough to Waylon and Willie and the boys that, once upon a time, he could have been an honorary member of the Highwaymen, the country supergroup with a roster of Waylon, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. That, folks, is an all-star team.
“My mom and dad went with the Highwaymen several places during that time to different concerts,” Sean Sutton said. “He and my mom got to know all of those guys. ... I remember my mom saying how nice a person Kris Kristofferson was.”
Before sports talk radio became a thing, Sean recalled that his father would, while driving, pass the time by listening to a music station or an 8-track tape. The coach liked all kinds of music artists. Among them: The Eagles, Lionel Richie, Billy Joel, Charley Pride, James Taylor, Jim Croce and alleged country “outlaws” like Cash and Waylon.
Millions of people “heart” those artists, but few get invited into the inner circle. In Eddie’s case, first there was a dinner invitation.
Eddie coached Kentucky for four seasons in the 1980s. On Jan. 26, 1988, the night before a road game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, the coach and his team accepted an invite to share a big country dinner at Waylon’s home. The encounter was preserved on film for “The Eddie Sutton Show” and can be accessed by searching YouTube for “Waylon & the Wildcats, 1988.”
You can infer from the video that the dinner happened because Shooter — 9 years old at the time — was a Kentucky hoops fan. He said he became a fan because of Rex Chapman (who, life update, has graduated from star player to social media star with 736,000 Twitter followers).
Waylon told the film crew he was a recent basketball convert. “This last year got me into it,” he said. “I tell you when I first realized I was a basketball fan was when I heard that bam-bam-bam at 5:30 in the morning. My little boy, Shooter, it was dribble time about 5:30.”
Of course, dinner at Waylon’s included a jam session.
“Waylon started playing the guitar,” Sean said. “He got Jessi Colter to play the piano and sing a few songs. A lot of our guys knew his name and knew who he was, but they weren’t very familiar with his songs. When they started singing the theme song to ‘The Dukes of Hazzard,’ they were so excited. They didn’t know that he was the voice behind it. I guess he’s the narrator too, right? But they couldn’t have been nicer.”
Kentucky lost the next day at Vanderbilt (one of only six defeats all season), but the Wildcats gained a camper. Shooter registered for Kentucky’s summer basketball camp. For safety reasons — this kind of stuff is sometimes necessary when you have famous parents — he was accompanied by bodyguards.
Meanwhile, Eddie and Waylon forged a friendship.
“They came to visit us in Lexington at my mom and dad’s horse farm and they stayed the weekend,” Sean said. “I don’t know if that was when Shooter was in camp or they just came one weekend during the summer. But I remember them being there all weekend.”
Sean said one of his favorite experiences occurred when he came down to the kitchen to get something to eat and he wound up listening to Waylon tell stories for about an hour.
“It was just me and him,” Sean said. “It was really fascinating to listen to him talk about different stuff. He talked about them becoming friends and how proud he was that my dad had gotten sober and quit drinking and he kind of talked about his struggles and he talked about Jessi Colter saving his life. He basically said, ‘Your mom is a great lady and I know how much she has helped your dad and it was probably the same thing (I experienced). We would both be in real trouble without our wives.’ He talked about how lucky they both were to have such great women as their wives and they were the reason that my dad and Waylon were able to turn their lives around.”
Sutton said in a voicesofoklahoma.com interview that Waylon and Jessi were “dear friends.” Waylon died in 2002. Willie is still playing, or at least he was before the pandemic arrived. During a 2014 interview, Eddie said he had attended Nelson’s two most recent shows in Tulsa and, with concert partner Barry Switzer, went backstage to visit the country music legend.
“Willie’s still amazing,” Eddie said then. “He’s 80 years old and he’s still as good as he was when he was young.”
Framed photos at Sutton’s home show him with presidents (Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter) and Michael Jordan. Among them is an autographed picture of Waylon. Here’s what Waylon wrote: “To Eddie, my favorite coach of everything. Your buddy always, Waylon.”