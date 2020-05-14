Instead of observing a moment of silence for Moon Martin, how about turning up the radio as loud as it will go the next time you hear a certain song?
An Okahoma music artist, Martin wrote the song “Bad Case of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor).” You know how it goes: Doctor, doctor, give me the news....
Sad news: Martin is no longer with us. He died May 11. Martin would’ve turned 70 next Halloween, an ideal birthday for someone nicknamed Moon.
John David “Moon” Martin was born in Altus and grew up to become a music artist and songwriter. He morphed from John Martin to “Moon” Martin so he wouldn't be mistaken for British singer-songwriter John Martyn and because he continually dropped moon references in lyrics.
Full moon? Full life.
Martin dated Linda Ronstadt. Maybe he could’ve been an Eagle. He had a music career all his own, recording five albums on the Capitol label. And he penned a song that isn't going away. It's probably playing on a classic rock station right now.
Martin wrote and recorded “Bad Case of Loving You” for his “Shots From a Cold Nightmare” album in 1978. One of the album’s tracks, “Cadillac Walk,” was covered by Mink DeVille. A more impactful cover, “Bad Case of Loving You,” was tackled by British music artist Robert Palmer.
According to music lore, Palmer was on the way to a gig when someone played him Martin’s stuff. Bazinga. Palmer immediately added “Bad Case of Loving You” to his set list and he recorded it for his 1979 album “Secrets.”
Peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Bad Case of Loving You” was Palmer’s biggest hit until the MTV era, when he cracked the top 10 with a couple of Power Station songs and the solo smashes “Addicted to Love,” “I Didn’t Mean to Turn You On” and “Simply Irrestible.”
When you write a song like “Bad Case of Loving You,” checks keep finding their way to your mailbox. Martin cut deals with Dr. Pepper and Dr. Scholl’s for the use of the song, according to Tulsa music artist Steve Allen of the band 20/20.
“He never really had to work again after that song,” Allen said.
“That’s back in the days when if you had a hit song internationally, it brought money to you every quarter. It kind of funded the rest of his life and he could buy all of his gear and do whatever he wanted, really.”
Martin didn’t stop recording or performing after Palmer struck gold with the song. Allen backed Martin during a tour of France in 1992. France? Moreso than the U.S., Europe had a bad case of loving Martin. Information from a 1981 recording of a concert at Rockpalast in Hamburg, Germany, said Martin was once described by author Johnny Rogan as a cross between Buddy Holly, Warren Zevon and John Denver. A recent Facebook post from the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (OKPOP) referred to Martin as one of the most critically acclaimed power pop artists of the late 70s and early 80s.
If you want to hear Martin’s story straight from the source, there’s a 33-minute Rayman TV interview of him that can be accessed on YouTube. Martin talks about growing up near the Red River and how he got hooked on music. He talks about his first band, The Disciples (formed in Norman when he was at the University of Oklahoma) and watching Jimi Hendrix perform live at a festival in California. The Disciples became the country-rock band Southwind.
In the YouTube interview, Martin tells a story about performing with Ronstadt and playing with Don Henley and Glenn Frey before they formed the Eagles. Martin played with them because another future Eagle, Bernie Leadon, had a gig somewhere else. Martin, asked if he was interested in joining their group, said “no” because he wanted to be true to his “boys from Oklahoma.” Southwind split up shortly afterward.
“I wouldn’t have been right for that band anyway,” Martin said in the video. “Bernie was a much better player than I was.”
With Southwind or when fronting his own band, Martin shared stages with acts like the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Cheap Trick and Joe Jackson. In the video, he told a story about being splattered with an orange (he said it looked like he had a starfish on his head) when his band’s material wasn’t to the liking of fans waiting to see Pat Travers.
More importantly, Palmer liked Martin so much that he asked to meet him after embracing “Bad Case of Loving You.” Palmer included other Martin songs on his set lists and produced Martin’s 1982 album “Mystery Ticket.”
Asked about Palmer’s cover of “Bad Case of Loving You” during a 2000 interview with Ron Balliet, Martin said, “At that time, it was very difficult for a rock record to do well. Even Pat Benatar was having trouble cracking the Top 20. Some people were saying that ‘Bad Case Of Loving You’ is the song that brought rock back to the charts. Because, at that time, you had Fleetwood Mac, which I really like, but it’s not rock. And, you had Rupert Holmes with Pina Colada, things like that.”
Martin’s version of “Bad Case of Loving You” (“I thought it was really great,” Allen said) was not released as a single in the U.S. by his record label. Martin endorsed the decision. He charted two songs (“Rolene,” “No Chance”) in 1979 and became a New Wave darling.
Allen first met Martin around 1980. Allen said Martin was a life-long music lover who followed his passion and followed his dream and just never stopped doing it.
“He was just a fascinating, unique guy,” Allen said. “He lived life in his own way is how I looked at it. You would not hear from him and then you would hear from him. He was just kind of reclusive that way.”
Let’s close with one more statement from Allen, who said this: “I just was honored to have worked with him and I think he was an exceptional songwriter. He was just a great human being and great Okie.”