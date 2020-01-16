Way back in October, when it was announced that the funk band Lettuce was going to perform at Cain’s Ballroom, the show date was announced as Jan. 26.
The show date wasn’t changed for a good reason.
It was changed for a great reason.
The 62nd annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled Jan. 26 in Los Angeles. The guys in Lettuce really, really need to be there. Their latest album (Elevate) was nominated in the category of best contemporary instrumental album. It’s the first Grammy nomination for Lettuce, which juggled its tour schedule and will let the funk flow a few days earlier — Wednesday, Jan. 22 — at historic Cain’s Ballroom.
“We always enjoy playing in places that we don’t get to come to often,” guitarist Adam “Shmeeans” Smirnoff said. “I just feel like whenever we played in Oklahoma before, the people who come and see us are just so enthusiastic and so excited and we cannot wait to play in front of that energy.”
No promises, but maybe Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti will be tempted to be in the crowd.
Lettuce is a Boston-based group. During a telephone interview, Smirnoff was asked if the band had any Tulsa or Oklahoma ties. The expected answer was “no.” Instead, Smirnoff said this: “Actually we are really good friends with Sam Presti. Whenever we come out there, we try to link up. He’s a really knowledgeable music fan aside from being a basketball mind and genius.”
How did Lettuce get “tight” with Presti? “Hey man, because some things in the universe just happen,” Smirnoff said. “When you both love music and basketball, things like that just happen.”
Smirnoff must dig hoops because, in a press release about Lettuce, he compared the group’s eclectic, free-wheeling approach to the modern NBA and position-less basketball.
“What I meant by that is in today’s NBA, you might have a point guard who leads the team in rebounds and you might have a center who leads the team in 3-pointers and, as just a team functioning cohesively, you are going to be asked to do many different roles musically,” he said.
“I feel that everyone on our squad can do all these really incredible things, whether it means leading at a certain time, solo-ing at a certain time, comping rhythm at a certain time, or whether it means playing somewhat psychedelically or opening up new doors and writing new things on the spot. We are all called upon to do these things and everyone has the ability to do them.”
Regardless, the “team” is this close to taking home a Grammy. It would be a cool “look how far we have come” moment for a group with a lot of “let us play?” in its past. In fact, “let us” play is how Lettuce — formed in the early 1990s — got its name.
“Most of the band, we met when we were 16 years at a Berklee School of Music summer program for kids,” Smirnoff said.
“And then we came back to school when we were all about 18 or 19 years old. That’s when Lettuce really formed. There would be times when we would be at like a Tufts house party and then that’s where Lettuce’s first gigs were and things like that. There might be another party where we went to where there were a bunch of our friends playing and we might ask if they would let us sit in and play a couple of tunes ... It was part of the college experience for us.”
It’s just this side of amazing that guys who formed a band when they were kids are still together. Maybe Lettuce should be doling out relationship advice to others.
“The only advice I would give would be just to understand that we all have similar goals and dreams and really just wanted to accomplish them,” Smirnoff said. “And there are different perceptions and ways of wanting to accomplish those dreams. As long as you are able to give in to all of your friends’ visions and hear them and listen to them and come out on the other side with a group decision, you guys will make it.”
Maybe they’ll do more than make it. Maybe they’ll rule the world — or at least cover Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” as Lettuce did on its Grammy-nominated album.
Smirnoff said he found out about the nomination when he saw something online.
“I had just gotten off the phone with my father and I just called him right back,” Smirnoff said. “He was really ecstatic.”
Smirnoff said he was the only member of Lettuce awake at the time, so he chose to let his band mates sleep and find out the Grammy news on their own. Said Smirnoff: “Just to be recognized by the industry and all these other musicians and people who have dedicated their life to music, it means a lot.”