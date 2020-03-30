In this June 5, 2004, file photo, singer-songwriter J.J. Cale plays during the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas. The Tulsa Sound music figure died in 2013. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File
Singer-songwriter JJ Cale performs during the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2004 in Dallas. The Tulsa Sound music figure died in 2013.
In this June 5, 2004, file photo, singer-songwriter J.J. Cale plays during the Eric Clapton Crossroads Guitar Festival in Dallas. The Tulsa Sound music figure died in 2013. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File
If you really want to know how Eric Clapton feels about JJ Cale, you should, after reading this, watch the 2014 video of Eric Clapton and Friends covering Cale’s song “Call Me the Breeze.”
The video opens with images of Cale, a Tulsa music artist who died in 2013. Clapton then appears as a guitar-packing hitchhiker who is holding a cardboard sign that reads, “Escondido.”
As the song continues, viewers of the video are treated to subtitles of a conversation between the hitchhiker and driver of an automobile. Where is Escondido? Why do you want to go there?
Clapton explained that a “mate of mine” used to live in Escondido, but the friend passed away. He was headed there to pay respects.
Driver: “If you don’t mind me asking, who was he?”
Clapton: “His name was JJ Cale. He was a fantastic musician. And he was my hero.”
Chew on that for a bit.
Clapton is the only three-time inductee in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (for his work as a solo artist and as a member of the Yardbirds and Cream). That guy’s hero was a guitarist, singer and songwriter from Tulsa.
“It’s pretty neat, the fact that he had such a high opinion of John (JJ),” Cale’s widow, Christine Lakeland, said during a recent phone interview.
This is being written now, six years after the video debuted, because a milestone has arrived for Clapton, who was born March 30, 1945. Let’s celebrate his 75th birthday by exploring a friendship that aided two careers and resulted in ear candy for music lovers everywhere.
Music lore suggests Cale and Clapton were exactly what each other needed.
Cale wrote and recorded “After Midnight” in 1966. When Clapton embarked on a solo career, he asked Delaney Bramlett of Delaney & Bonnie to serve as producer. Delaney introduced Clapton to “After Midnight.”
In a booklet that accompanied the tribute album “The Breeze: An Appreciation of JJ Cale,” Clapton wrote about “radical moments” when he heard memorable songs for the first time — Buddy Holly’s “That’ll Be the Day,” Freddie King’s “I Love the Woman” and Robert Johnson’s “Standing at the Crossroads.”
“I can remember the room I was in and everything,” Clapton wrote. “And I remember the day Delaney Bramlett gave me the 45 of ‘After Midnight’ the same way.”
Clapton recorded “After Midnight,” and it became the first single from his first solo album. Clapton’s version of “After Midnight” was a hit, peaking at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 and changing the course of Cale’s life.
Like other “Tulsa Sound” figures, Cale ventured west in pursuit of a music career. He worked as a recording engineer and a guitar-for-hire but couldn’t generate enough buzz or income to merit staying. He returned to his hometown.
Said Lakeland: “I think it was just a case of how many musicians come to California and it doesn’t work out and it’s hard and it’s expensive and I think it was better to just go back to Oklahoma because he was starving and not getting enough work in California. So many stories are like that. And then, once he left, things started happening because of seeds he had sown.”
One of those seeds was, of course, “After Midnight.” Cale heard Clapton singing “his” song on the radio and, according to urban legend, he felt giddy enough to buy a Chevrolet. The car took him where he needed to go. The song transported him back into the biz.
Cale journeyed to Nashville. He recorded his first album. The single “Crazy Mama” was a top-40 hit. Other tracks were “Call Me the Breeze,” later popularized by Lynyrd Skynyrd, and “Clyde,” which became a top-10 country song for Waylon Jennings in 1980. Other major artists, including Johnny Cash, recorded Cale songs. Clapton went back to the Cale well for “Cocaine” in 1977.
As the first “name” artist to hitch a wagon to Cale, Clapton gave the Tulsan cred in the music world. In a 2014 Associated Press story, Clapton talked about what Cale gave him. The story said that, for Clapton, the early 1970s were filled with drug addiction, personal difficulties and growing dissatisfaction with music. Clapton credited Cale with rescuing him and giving him direction, even though they didn’t really know each other at the time.
“I went into that dark period in my life and was just absent, and about that time, some of JJ’s early stuff was coming out,” Clapton said.
“I definitely was trying to shake off this guitar legend thing, which I thought was so plebeian. It was such a pedestrian way of looking at things. I didn’t want anything to do with that. I didn’t want anything to do with this heavy metal (expletive) that was going on. I can’t stand the noise. I wanted to kind of see the virtuosity. I wanted to get back to fundamentals, and (JJ) was a fundamentalist for sure. And so he was my beacon.”
It’s one thing for someone to cover your songs. It’s next level for the songwriter and the person covering those songs to become great friends. Clapton once referred to Cale as the brother he never had.
Asked for a theory on why Cale and Clapton became close, Lakeland said they had a mutual admiration for each other as guitarists “and musicians seem to get along with musicians. We kind of all feel a little weird in other situations, or out of place. ... I know John was not always eager to go to a gathering or a party or any kind of social function if it wasn’t music — and I mean playing and not just sitting around. With John, it was something that made him comfortable to talk to another guitar player, to talk to another musician and to find out they connected on things.”
Cale and Clapton collaborated on a 2006 album (“The Road to Escondido”) that captured a Grammy for best contemporary blues album. Clapton said it was the realization of “what may have been my last ambition, to work with the man whose music has inspired me for as long as I can remember.”
If Cale is underappreciated by others, it’s perhaps because of his desire to avoid the spotlight. Meanwhile, Clapton seems to have made it his mission to ensure Cale gets his due.
“Eric does that for a lot of people if you look at all the people he has (mentioned) to make sure the other people — the world — is more aware of them,” Lakeland said, adding that Clapton uses his large following to promote songwriters and artists other than himself.
“If you have a lot of people hanging on your opinion, it might sway some things. I just think Eric did that for a lot of other people and not just John.”
Lakeland is, of course, biased about Cale. How does she feel about Clapton? She said she has seen him do so many good things for so many people. She’s not sure the world knows about all those things.
“I know they say that a lot about people,” she said. “I think it’s just when you get successful in whatever — look at Bill Gates. Once you have a way to do things, it’s amazing what people will do. When you are broke and poor and 20 years old, you don’t have those opportunities. You can’t do all the things you would like to do. Once you get successful, then, boy, it’s easier to make a difference. So I think the world of Eric. He is an amazing musician, but he is also good people. He is just a really good person.”
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389