Breaking news: Matthew Nelson tells cool stories.
He unleashed some of them after being asked when he realized his father — actor and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ricky Nelson — wasn’t quite the same as other dads.
“As a little kid you don’t really know what famous is,” Matthew said, adding that it was normal, at least for his family, to have famous people around the house.
“They were just people to me,” he said. “I grew up around the late 60s in Hollywood with a music family. In our house (Ellen DeGeneres owns it now), the guy with the crazy hair that was always there was Bob Dylan. Our next door neighbor was George Harrison. He used to come over and have breakfast with us when we were toddlers. ...
“The bass player in our dad’s band, they pushed our cribs aside to form the Stone Canyon Band. His bass player was Randy Meisner from the Eagles. Linda Ronstadt would pop by and Mama Cass was our babysitter and (there was) a Beach Boy here or there. That’s what it was like. It was normal for us. I just thought that everybody played music and, when you went out with your family, they were always signing stuff.”
Continuing on the same topic, Matthew said he was maybe 3 years old when the family traveled to Hawaii. A show started during a dinner outing. There was someone on stage and, hey, that’s papa!
“And he’s smiling and everybody is smiling and I connected the joy that he was giving to the audience,” Matthew said. “That was the first real connection that he was special. There was something different than other dads.”
More evidence came when Matthew was in grammar school.
“When they found out my dad was coming to parent-teacher day, our teachers used to put on extra makeup,” he said.
“It was pretty funny. He was a handsome devil, a really good looking guy, and he had this charisma that was on par with Elvis. It wasn’t because he was famous. He just had ‘it’ and, more importantly, he was such a sweet man.”
Ricky Nelson died in a 1985 plane crash. Matthew and twin brother Gunnar will perform and share details about their father during a “Ricky Nelson Remembered” show Saturday, Oct. 12, at Freeland Center for the Performing Arts in Bristow.
Matthew said it’s not a tribute show. It’s a celebration. The show will feature the twins performing their father’s songs (among them: “Hello Mary Lou,” “Poor Little Fool,” “Travelin’ Man,” “Garden Party”) and the show will usher audiences inside the life of “the original teen idol.” Life magazine coined the phrase after Ricky’s emergence.
Ricky and his real-life family starred in the TV series “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett,” which aired from 1952-65. Ricky is the only entertainer ever to have a No. 1 song, No. 1 movie and No. 1 TV show in the same week.
The twins followed dad into the music business and became the multiplatinum act Nelson. When their song “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection” reached No. 1 in 1990, the Nelsons set a Guinness World Record by becoming the only family with three successive generations of No. 1 hit-makers.
“After we sold a few million records on our own and kind of made our own mark, we had so many people asking us to play our father’s tunes in our set that we thought it would be much more respectful and better to present the 30 years of his career on stage, but with the help of some great video clips and a great band,” Matthew said, spelling out the origins of the “Ricky Nelson Remembered” show.
Matthew compared the show to a live version of an A&E biography with great music.
“The man sold half a billion records in his career,” Matthew said. “There are so many hits that we honestly could do two solid hours of nothing but Ricky Nelson hits and we kind of knew that. But we tell ... stories behind the songs and the story behind our pop and our family and ourselves.”
Those songs (19 cracked the top 10) mean something to audiences who grew up with them.
“And they are sung by people that it means everything to,” Matthew said. “This is all we have left of our dad. For me, when I am up there singing, I feel him up there. I feel my grandparents up there.”
Though Matthew and Gunnar earned their own stripes in the music biz, Matthew said they are fortunate to have in their background a super-driven, very intelligent, talented grandfather in Ozzie, who produced, edited, directed and starred in all 435 episodes of “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriett.”
“Harriett was the first female lead singer in a big band,” Matthew said. “They toured for 14 years. Their true love was music. It wasn’t television. Ozzie thought TV was a fad. It just kept getting renewed and then he got too old and our pop started wanting to sing.” (Another quick story to illustrate this isn’t your run-of-the-mill family: The song “Hello Mary Lou” has no drums. The rhythm was provided by grandpa Ozzie playing a tenor guitar. Matthew said that instrument now is in an “NCIS” trailer because it belongs to actor Mark Harmon, who, oh by the way, is an uncle to Matthew and Gunnar.)
Growing up in front of television viewers was a blessing and a curse for Ricky. It created a perception he was a TV-generated music star.
“He was always saddled with that,” Matthew said, noting that his father is revered alongside Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Jerry Lee Lewis in Europe because music listeners there weren’t first exposed to Ricky’s TV work. Ricky chose music over acting.
“The truth was he could have been a television and a movie star until the end,” Matthew said. “Honestly he loved music and he loved playing to a live audience. I know the feeling.”
Gunnar and Matthew were 18 when they lost their father. They feel a responsibility to do him justice in “Ricky Nelson Remembered.”
“I’m a father now,” Matthew said. “So when I am singing and telling these stories, I always imagine my son, Ozzie, sitting in the front row learning about his family.”
You named your son Ozzie? “He’s got the coolest name in pre-school,” Matthew said.
Maybe one day, jokes Matthew, little Ozzie will be doing a show called Matthew and Gunnar remembered.