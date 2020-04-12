You’ve heard of sacrificing for your art?
Imagine how sore your bottom would be if, for the sake of art, you hopped aboard a motorcycle and traveled the entirety of Route 66.
No pain, no gain.
But “pain” wasn’t the word Doug Graham used to describe the experience. He said the trip was “magical.”
Doug and Alyssa Graham, husband and wife, are musical partners in the Grahams. They ventured across Route 66 on two wheels to stir up inspiration for their recently released album, “Kids Like Us.”
Because their motorcycle was trailed by a film crew, the album will be followed by a documentary about the journey. Alyssa said the documentary will come out in early May and will be released in five short parts before the “whole thing” is released.
FYI: The Grahams are based in Nashville, but they have an Oklahoma connection. Alyssa said three members of their touring band live in Tulsa.
“Tulsa is like our second home because, surprisingly, all our musician friends are from Tulsa and not from Nashville, including our band,” she said. “So we love Tulsa. All our friends play at The Colony there regularly.”
They made a few Oklahoma stops (hey, Blue Whale!) during the Route 66 trek, but let’s get into the “why” before getting specific about any more of the “where.”
The Grahams don’t “just” march to the beat of their own drum. They go down the river and ride trains to the beat of their own drum.
Their first album was crafted after they “lived” on the Mississippi River.
“And then the next record, we traveled around the country on every train line,” Doug said, adding that they were inspired by Woody Guthrie.
The newest album was planned as the completion of a trilogy. So after sampling America by river and by train, what’s left? Hit the road.
“So we took a motorcycle course and both of us passed,” Alyssa said. “Two weeks later, we set out on Route 66 starting in Chicago on a motorcycle across the country, 2,300 miles, and that was the first time we had ridden motorcycles.”
Doesn’t it seem like they added a complication by bringing a motorcycle into the mix? Couldn’t they have just jumped in a car? They didn’t do that because of the been-there, done-that factor. They are touring musicians. They toured for a couple of years in an old Chevy Suburban. Seeing the country through vehicle windows can be boring. So let’s do something different and create a different album.
“Our first record was very ‘swampy’ like the Mississippi River,” Alyssa said. “Our second one had those train beats in honor of the train rides we had done and the Woody Guthrie obsession. And so we wanted this one to really kind of speed up and represent rock ’n’ roll.”
Alyssa said it’s funny that, growing up, she always thought people who rode motorcycles were stupid.
“Now, we’re one of them,” Doug said.
“But there is this real sense of escape and freedom and, surprisingly to me, this sense of connecting with nature when you are on a motorcycle,” Alyssa said. “It’s a weird feeling. If you have never done it, you can’t really understand it, but that’s what it did for us.”
Because the Grahams were cycle rookies, they decided at the outset of the trip they would not ride in the rain or at night or on highways (there are some stretches of Route 66 where travelers are shunted to highways).
“After the first day, when we got to the motel we were staying at, we had ridden at night and ridden in the rain and on the highway,” Alyssa said. “I think I was screaming at Doug. ‘You said we wouldn’t do any of that!’ ”
The most memorable part of the journey through Oklahoma — and one of the most memorable experiences of the trip, period — came when they visited with Harley Annabelle, who owns the Sandhills Curiosity Shop on Sheb Wooley Drive in Erick, Oklahoma.
The Grahams stopped to chat with artists, business owners and people who live along Route 66. The curiosity shop owner was such an interesting character that he’s a lock for the documentary.
Doug said nothing was for sale in the shop. Say what?
“If you get to know him pretty well, I’m sure you can start bartering some stuff with him,” he said. “But I’m pretty sure that in general he is pretty tied (to his items) and has a lot of memories with the things he collects.”
Alyssa said people from all over the world go to the shop “because if you read anything about Route 66 and some of the stops, like the Blue Whale, I think (Harley) is mentioned a lot because of, like Doug says, his larger-than-life personality and the fact that he owns a shop that looks basically like a hoarding shop where nothing is for sale, but everything has a story behind it.”
Among things learned by the Grahams from talking to business owners and motel owners is a majority of Route 66 tourists are from Europe. That was noticeable, said Doug, who added that Europeans are interested in post-World War II America.
The Grahams made the odyssey during the height of the 2016 election season. Alyssa said the tension of a divided country was palpable — and Route 66 is a reflection of that because it’s sort of a piece of forgotten America.
“It used to be the road to the land of milk and honey,” she said. “It used to be the heyday of America and this amazing journey you could take through, like, the best representation of America. And now it’s forgotten and it’s really dilapidated. A lot of the places, though vintage and cool like the Blue Whale and a lot of the motels and stuff, they are hurting really badly.”
Doug said Oklahoma represents the most intact part of the Mother Road. He said it’s the “real deal straight through.” But as you venture west, he said Route 66 rides along Interstate 40 and “kind of gets twisted and lost.”
Nevermind lost. The source material for an album was found. They wrote a song called “Bite My Tongue” after being scared for their lives near the Mojave Desert.
Doug dished details about the album and the resulting visual was a musical serving of neapolitan ice cream. They picked up ’60s pop flavor in the Midwest, which spawned great girl groups. They found Oklahoma to be a rich ribbon of roots music. And, at the end of the ride, Los Angeles provided big, bombastic vibes, plus “glossy” and “surfy” sounds.
“Artistically, the whole journey brought us through an ancient trail of music and we sort of tapped into wellsprings of music along the way,” he said.
Alyssa reiterated that the album has political undertones. Doug said they wanted to paint a portrait of everything they saw.
“But we ended up trying to give a message of love, basically,” he said.
“Because we are just hippies,” she said.
Resume update: They’re hippies on a motorcycle.