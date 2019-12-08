The music artist you adore is coming to town.
Potential problem: Thousands of other people in your town adore the same artist, which means tickets could vanish quickly.
You don’t want to come in last in the competition for tickets, so, armed with your electronic device of choice, you’re on standby and ready to pounce the moment tickets go on sale.
Then it’s “go” time.
And, bummer, the type of tickets you desire seem to be scarce or gone.
What happened?
More useful question: How can you keep it from happening again?
BOK Center staffers of course want those tickets to get into your hands instead of getting into the hands of web-crawling bots. Do bots have hands? Instead of exploring that subject, let’s move forward (with an assist from BOK Center Assistant General Manager Joe Giordano) and get you prepared for the next time there’s a can’t-miss concert in your future.
First, don’t wait for the next show to be announced before taking action. Launch a preemptive strike by going to www.bokcenter.com and signing up for the Insider Email Club. You’ll get emails that will provide you with news and alerts regarding pre-sales, discounts and special offers for BOK Center shows. You can find the Insider Email Club by going to “more” at the top of bokcenter.com and selecting the “let’s socialize” option.
When a show that appeals to you is announced, check BOK Center’s social media or the BOK Center online site for details that may prove helpful.
Be aware that by the time a public on-sale date has arrived, multiple pre-sales for a show may have already taken place. In addition to venue pre-sales, other types of pre-sales include pre-sales with whatever credit card a tour has partnered with or fan club pre-sales. If you think it’s worth your while, go to the official site of your favorite artist and sign up for the fan club. Each tour decides on the number of pre-sales. That’s not a venue decision.
Take advantage of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan option. Verified Fan is a venture committed to getting more tickets to fans “fairly and at the prices set.” Verified Fan doesn’t guarantee you will get a ticket. But it levels the playing field so more tickets go to fans who intend to go to shows instead going to ticket bots, according to information on Ticketmaster’s site.
“Verified Fan is absolutely the best way to know you are exactly that, a fan,” Giordano said. “It is a process that Ticketmaster has instilled over the last year or two of having people sign up and identifying them as a consumer and not a bot or something else.”
Events using Verified Fan have custom registration pages, accessible by way of a link included in the announcement from the artist, team or show. The link also is shared on Twitter, so it may be advantageous to follow Ticketmaster on Twitter.
Taylor Swift was one of the first artists to launch Verified Fan in conjunction with Ticketmaster, according to Giordano. He said Verified Fan slowed down the ticket-buying process, but in a really good way.
“It wasn’t uh-oh, I didn’t get in or I’m not getting a ticket,” he said. “It was one of those things that slowed down the process and gave people a place in line and once you are in line, you are in line, and nobody is going to take that spot from you. So it’s a really, really great process for the shows that actually do take advantage of it.”
Here’s an ultra-important tip when sale day arrives: When purchasing tickets, make sure you navigate to bokcenter.com or ticketmaster.com. If you do a web search for “BOK” and “tickets,” the first item that may pop up on your screen may be a site other than the official site. The unofficial site could look legitimate to a consumer, but don’t get snookered. Scalping sites may put tickets on sale that haven’t yet been purchased. Also, with the rise in the number of secondary ticket agencies and scalpers, there has been an increase in the number of invalid tickets being presented at BOK Center’s entrance gates. BOK Center is not able to honor, replace or refund any invalid tickets. Skip a potential headache and buy tickets at bokcenter.com, which funnels into ticketmaster.com.
“It’s heartbreaking to have to turn away a customer who comes to our doors with a ticket that doesn’t scan and then have to say that we can’t do anything about it because it’s not through our system at all,” Giordano said.
If you’re shopping at ticketmaster.com and tickets seem to be on the high side, try going to the filter panel and un-selecting options like platinum seating, VIP seating, re-sale tickets and anything that might be upcharged.
One last tip: Even though you may be in a hurry to get the best seats, patience and persistence can work in your favor.
“If there are those bots or if there is a high demand for a concert, we always encourage people to check back and check back and check back,” Giordano said. “As people don’t complete their purchases, tickets open up and they are available again.”
In recent years, the industry has “without a doubt” made big strides in getting tickets into the right folks’ hands, according to Giordano. Better than bought and sold: No bots and sold.