Some jobs are so cool that they hurt, which you can sort of say about Randall Bart’s experiences.
Bart’s title is artifact acquisitions manager for Icon Entertainment Group, whose Nashville attractions include the Johnny Cash Museum, the Patsy Cline Museum and soon, a Frank Sinatra-themed bar and lounge. Bart’s responsibilities include searching for country music artifacts.
“Of course, looking for country artifacts is kind of like being a private eye and looking for those lost gems,” he said. “I think there could be a few possible lost gems here in Tulsa. We’ll see.”
Bart said that last week, just before launching his first exploration in Oklahoma.
During a post-breakfast conversation, Bart was asked if there was an artifact discovery from the past that made him “big-eyed.” He responded by telling a story about a high-backed chair Cash sat in during the filming of a video for “Hurt.” The video was the last recording of Cash at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee, according to Bart, who learned about the chair because someone called him and asked if he might be interested.
At the time, the chair was in a storage unit.
“Let’s think about this for a minute,” Bart told the owner. “It’s in a storage unit. No one will ever see it. No one will ever love it. No one will ever appreciate it. Why not get it out of storage and bring it home to the Cash Museum, where fans from around the world and all ages can see it and love it and appreciate it?”
Now, it’s in the museum.
“It’s one of my treasured finds,” he said.
Just like fishing, there’s always one that got away.
The same collector asked Bart if he saw the flag. Flag? What flag?
Bart (a historian, in addition to being an artifact locator) said Cash wrote “Ragged Old Flag” in 1974. Cash was asked to recite “Ragged Old Flag” during the bicentennial and was presented with a White House flag. The collector was in possession of “the” flag and it was available for the right price, but at that time, the price wasn’t right.
No big deal. The collector just wanted Bart to see the flag.
“I took it and wrapped it in my arms and held it for a couple of minutes and handed it back to him and said ‘thank you very much,’ ” Bart said. “It was really a great piece of history. I wish we were able to get that. But we got the chair, so I was really happy with that.”
Shop talk aside, let’s get down to business. What, specifically, was Bart doing in Tulsa?
Bart met with Tulsa-based music industry legend Jim Halsey, who has managed 29 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and 12 members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Halsey has amassed a memorabilia collection that is deserving of a home.) Bart also huddled with Teresa Knox of The Church Studio and Roy Clark’s widow, Barbara Clark. He toured the Woody Guthrie Center with Executive Director Deana McCloud. Visiting historic Cain’s Ballroom was on Bart’s wish list.
At some point, maybe something will come of all those encounters. Some point hasn’t been declared yet.
“It’s too soon to say,” Bart said. “Obviously, it’s always good to sit down and talk and get to know one another, so we’re in a getting-to-know-each-other situation right now.”
Stay tuned?
In the meanwhile, Bart will keep looking for artifacts — apparel, guitars, awards, photos, film footage or even a forgotten something in the closet that could actually be worth something.
“Anything that connects us to our country music past and it takes us into the future,” Bart said. “It lets young people know where we came from and where we are going.”