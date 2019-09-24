John Fogerty, whose voice you hear in classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, will perform Dec. 29 at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27. For tickets and information, go to riverspirittulsa.com.
A rock icon, Fogerty was the lead singer and guitarist in Creedence Clearwater Revival, a band whose hits include "Bad Moon Rising" and "Fortunate Son." His solo career took off in the 1980s with his chart-topping single "Centerfield" and other songs.
Fogerty, who is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, was named one of the 100 greatest guitarists and 100 greatest singers by Rolling Stone magazine.