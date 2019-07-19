John Fullbright, the Swon Brothers and country music newcomer Olivia Ooms will provide entertainment when the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning returns Aug. 16-17 to Muskogee’s historic Hatbox Field.
Fullbright is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter from Okemah. The homegrown Swon Brothers gained fame while competing on season four of NBC’s “The Voice.” Ooms, a CMT artist discovery alum, was born and raised in Huntington Beach, California, with a love for country music.
Fullbright will perform on opening day of the festival, and the Swon Brothers will perform the final day. Ooms will open both shows. Admission is $10 per carload.
While music artists fill the air with tunes, balloonists will fill the skies over Muskogee with an array of vibrant colors. The festival will host dozens of balloon pilots and their crews, many of which will be in the running for the Oklahoma Hot Air Balloon Championship Governor’s Trophy.
“In just our second year, the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is the largest hot air balloon event in our state,” said Mark Wilkerson, the city’s director of parks and recreation.
The festival is presented by Georgia Pacific and by the Muskogee Parks & Recreation Department with additional support from the city of Muskogee, Muskogee Tourism and the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce. The festival is being managed by Kansas City AeroSports, which facilitates hot air balloon events nationwide.
“We are excited to be ballooning in Muskogee again and to bring the Oklahoma state championship to a wonderful city and a fabulous venue,” Chris Sabia of Kansas City AeroSports said in a news release.
The release said festivalgoers will experience luminous balloon glows Friday and Saturday, with many of the balloons inflated and lighting the festival grounds with a radiance of color. Back by popular demand, tether rides will be offered for those who want a few minutes in a floating balloon basket that is securely tied to the ground.
Fireworks, food trucks, a kids zone, helicopter rides and an “Up, Up and Away” 5k run Saturday morning are being offered as part of the festival. RV campsites are available. For more information regarding the campsites, 5k run and specific times for all events, visit okballoonfestival.com or the Oklahoma Ballooning Festival Facebook page.
Hatbox Field, 4000 Border St., is west of U.S. 69 and Border Street.