The Mercury Lounge announced the return of Grammy-nominated Oklahoma singer-songwriter, John Fullbright for a limited capacity live performance Saturday, Aug. 1.
A news release said Fullbright is performing live in front of an audience for the first time in Tulsa since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the music world. Local band Pilgrim will be the supporting act. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for a 9 p.m. show. Mercury Lounge is located at 1747 S. Boston Ave.
Fullbright is an Oklahoman and a Grammy-nominated music artist. In 2013, at the age of 24, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album for his CD “From the Ground Up.”
