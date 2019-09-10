“Head Over Boots” singer Jon Pardi is bringing his diverse catalog of country to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a Feb. 7 performance.
Tickets, which start at $59.50 and go on sale Sept. 12, are available online in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Joint box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Pardi’s stop at The Joint comes will be in support of his new album, “Heartache Medication,” which will be released Sept. 27. The album is a collection of 12 feel-good tracks, including “Don’t Blame It On Whiskey,” featuring Lauren Alaina and co-written by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Michael Heeney and Luke Laird.
Pardi's gold-certified album, “California Sunrise” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart last year and features chart-topping hits like “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache on the Dance Floor” and the current single “Night Shift.” The album earned Pardi a CMA New Artist of the Year award and an ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year award.
For more information on Pardi, visit www.JonPardi.com.