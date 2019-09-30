Toward the end of pop singer Bebe Rexha’s opening act at the BOK Center on Sunday night, a lucky fan invited on stage made it clear who everyone was there to see.
“I love the Jonas Brothers,” the girl yelled when offered the mic. Cue screams from the packed arena.
It wasn’t much longer until the famous musical trio, each wearing a brightly colored suit, emerged from a descending platform as they performed “Rollercoaster” from this summer’s Happiness Begins, the group’s first album since 2009.
When the song ended, Joe, Nick and Kevin stared out into the audience and were met with a deafening roar that lasted well over a minute. The Jonas Brothers were back, and their fans were happier than ever.
They spent the next two hours playing a blend of old and new hits, reminding people of their boyish roots and introducing them to the refined Jonas sound of the future.
At one point the brothers moved to a smaller stage toward the back of the arena and — demonstrating their maturity since their break-up in 2013 — toasted audience members to thank them for waiting patiently on their reunion. Then they performed a nostalgic melody of older songs in further acknowledgement of the fans who have been there since the beginning.
There also was a celebration of Nick and Joe’s successful solo careers that preceded their reunion with older brother Kevin, who handles the instruments and backup vocals. Joe, the middle brother, joined in on Nick’s solo hit “Jealous.” Nick joined in on an exciting rendition of “Cake by the Ocean,” which is performed by Joe’s other band, DNCE.
Kevin Jonas got his own time to shine with a guitar solo and a story about the brothers discussing whether they should get back together two years ago.
“The first words out of my mouth were, ‘Do you think anybody would care?’ Kevin told the crowd as he strummed his guitar. More cheering ensued. “Tulsa, you care. Thank you.”
Following a memorable performance of their 2006 cover “Year 3000,” the Jonas Brothers returned to the stage for a fiery encore to play their biggest pre-break up hit, “Burnin’ up,” and biggest post-reunion hit, “Sucker.”
The Jonas Brothers left Tulsa with a guarantee that their fan base will always stick around — even if they don’t.